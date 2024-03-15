BLUETTI Introduces Outdoor Clean Energy Solutions to the Middle East

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, has strategically entered the Middle East market, presenting innovative power products designed for outdoor power needs.

As an industry front-runner with over 535 patents, BLUETTI has expanded its presence to 100+ countries and regions, positively impacting millions of families. BLUETTI's success has garnered extensive media coverage from top outlets such as The Verge, CNET, Forbes, and CNN.

image

Driven by technology, BLUETTI consistently astonishes the world with new innovations and achievements. In November 2022, the company set a world crowdfunding record on Indiegogo, raising over $12 million from 5,183 supporters. Prestigious awards like the CES Award further highlight BLUETTI's dedication to continuous innovation in the clean energy sector.

BLUETTI Energy Solutions

To address diverse power needs, BLUETTI provides a range of power solutions covering portable power stations, residential energy storage systems, foldable solar panels, and accessories.

BLUETTI EB70: The Compact Powerhouse

Compact yet powerful, the EB70 is an ideal companion for outdoor activities like camping, trekking, and road trips, ensuring a worry-free power supply. With a 716Wh capacity and 1,000W output, it powers everything from refrigerators to ice makers to phones. Its durable lithium iron phosphate battery guarantees over a decade of safe and reliable usage, even in high temperatures(up to 40°C). The EB70 supports various charging methods, including wall outlet, car, and solar.

BLUETTI AC180P: Versatile Power Anywhere

This energy all-rounder can power various outdoor adventures and off-grid scenarios. BLUETTI equips the AC180P with 1,800W of constant power and 1,440Wh of capacity to run 99% of common devices. Its innovative Power Lifting Mode boosts output up to 2,700W, perfect for powering resistive devices. It supports 1,440W turbo charging for 0-80% charge in just 45 minutes. Plus, its eco-conscious design embraces sustainable solar charging, eliminating the harmful emissions and loud noise associated with traditional generators.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future by offering affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. With years of innovation and a caring commitment to the environment, BLUETTI has curated an extensive and reliable product, making a tangible and positive impact on minimizing our carbon footprint for the greater world we share.

