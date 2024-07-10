BLUETTI Announces Exclusive Prime Day Deals on Portable Power Stations and Solar Panels

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leader in clean energy solutions, is offering exceptional discounts on portable power stations and solar panels during its Prime Day sale from July 16 to July 31. These advanced energy solutions provide reliable backup power, ensuring uninterrupted access to electricity during power outages and outdoor activities.

BLUETTI AC200MAX: The Ultimate Home Backup Solution

The BLUETTI AC200MAX is designed to keep homes running smoothly during load-shedding. Featuring a powerful 2,200W AC inverter, it can power most household appliances such as infrared heaters, electric blankets, microwaves, refrigerators, and air conditioners. With an expandable 2,048Wh capacity, up to a maximum of 6,144Wh with additional B230 batteries, it ensures essential devices remain powered for extended periods. Additionally, it offers 15 versatile outlets and smart control via the BLUETTI App.

BLUETTI EB70 and EB3A: Ideal for Outdoor and Emergency Use

The BLUETTI EB70 and EB3A are perfect for outdoor adventures and emergency power needs. The EB70, with a 716Wh capacity and 1,000W rated wattage, can power camp lights, radios, mini refrigerators, and projectors, making it an excellent choice for camping trips. The EB3A, weighing just 4.6kg, offers a reliable 268Wh of power and a 600W AC output. It is ideal for charging drones, phones, and cameras, and can be quickly recharged using solar panels and AC power.

BLUETTI Solar Panels: Sustainable and Cost-Effective Energy

As electricity prices rise in winter, BLUETTI solar panels are a wise investment. The PV120, PV200, and PV350 models deliver 120W, 200W, and 350W of clean and free power from sunlight, respectively. Featuring monocrystalline solar cells, they achieve up to 23.4% conversion efficiency. Their IP65 water-resistant rating ensures durability in various weather conditions. The portable, foldable design makes them easy to transport and set up for diverse needs.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a dedication to innovation and addressing customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 100 countries worldwide.

