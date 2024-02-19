BlueNord: Invitation to Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

19 Feb, 2024, 07:22 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ('BlueNord' or the 'Company') will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Tuesday 20 February 2024 at 07:00 (CET).

A webcast presentation, followed by a Q&A session, will be hosted at 10:00 (CET).

To join webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20240220_4

***

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com 
Phone: +47 915 28 501

