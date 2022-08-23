Bladder Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 100+ Companies | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's bladder cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for bladder cancer treatment.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline bladder cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the bladder cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for bladder cancer treatment. Leading bladder cancer companies such as CG Oncology, FKD Therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb, LintonPharm Co., Ltd., ImmunityBio, Inc., Hamlet Pharma AB, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Protara Therapeutics, CicloMed LLC, enGene, Inc., Emtora Biosciences, Theralase Inc., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Astellas Pharma, RemeGen Co., Ltd., UroGen Pharma Ltd., Flame Biosciences, Aura Biosciences, BeiGene, Incyte Corporation, QED Therapeutics, G1 Therapeutics, AN0025, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., HiberCell, Inc., Ikena Oncology, Genentech, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, GI Innovation,SOTIO Biotech AG, Celon Pharma SA, 4D Pharma PLC, Keythera Pharmaceuticals, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd., Mirati Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, TransThera Biosciences, Ocellaris Pharma, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, Medicenna Therapeutics, Klus Pharma, Novartis, Toray Industries, Carisma Therapeutics, Avacta Life Sciences Ltd, Seagen Inc., Elevation Oncology, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ADC Therapeutics S.A., IO Biotech, Byondis B.V., Takara Bio , Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals, Dragonfly Therapeutics, InnoCare Pharma, and others are evaluating novel bladder cancer drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel bladder cancer drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Key bladder cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include CG0070, ADSTILADRIN, Nivolumab, Catumaxomab, N-803, alpha1H, APL-1202, PF-07225570, HX008, TARA-002, CPX-POM, EG-70, eRapa, TLD-1433, VAX014, Erdafitinib, Enfortumab vedotin, RC48-ADC, TAS 102, UGN-102, FL-101, AU-011, Tislelizumab, Pemigatinib, Infigratinib, Trilaciclib, AN0025, KHK2455, IPI-549, SHR-1501, HC-7366, IK-175, ado-trastuzumab emtansine, FPI-1966, GI-101, SO-C101, CPL304110, MRx0518, KF-0210, QBS10072S, Naptumomab Estafenatox, Sitravatinib, NGM120, TT-00420, OC-001, E-602, MDNA11, A166, Spartalizumab, TRK- 950, CT -0508, AVA6000, SEA-TGT, Seribantumab, CPI-006, ADCT-301, IO 102, SYD985, TBI-1301, BDB001, DF1001, ICP-192, and others.

and others. In July 2022 , The FDA accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) from ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), for its antibody cytokine fusion protein as a treatment for patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without Ta or T1 disease. ImmunityBio, a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company, filed the BLA based on positive results from a series of studies of the investigational treatment, including the ongoing QUILT 3.032 trial. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is May 23, 2023 .

, The FDA accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) from (NASDAQ: IBRX), for its as a treatment for patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without Ta or T1 disease. ImmunityBio, a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company, filed the BLA based on positive results from a series of studies of the investigational treatment, including the ongoing QUILT 3.032 trial. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is . In June 2022 , CG Oncology announced the interim data on two ongoing clinical studies to be presented at The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting.The first poster presentation reports on efficacy and safety data from a global Phase 2 study (CORE1) of CG0070 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), for the treatment of patients with Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG). The second poster presentation centers on a Phase 1b /2 study (CORE2) of CG0070 in combination with OPDIVO®(nivolumab), as a neoadjuvant immunotherapy for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) in cisplatin-ineligible patients.

, announced the interim data on two ongoing clinical studies to be presented at The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting.The first poster presentation reports on efficacy and safety data from a global Phase 2 study (CORE1) of CG0070 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), for the treatment of patients with Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG). The second poster presentation centers on a Phase /2 study (CORE2) of in combination with OPDIVO®(nivolumab), as a neoadjuvant immunotherapy for in cisplatin-ineligible patients. In May 2022 , Asieris Pharmaceuticals announced that the ANTICIPATE Study will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting on June 3-7, 2022 , in Chicago . This is a study of taking oral APL-1202 in combination with BeiGene's tislelizumab compared to just taking tislelizumab alone as neoadjuvant therapy (NAC) in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

, announced that the ANTICIPATE Study will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting on , in . This is a study of taking oral in combination with BeiGene's tislelizumab compared to just taking tislelizumab alone as neoadjuvant therapy (NAC) in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). In March 2022 , Protara Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the Company had dosed the first patient in ADVANCED-1, its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating TARA-002 , an investigational cell-based immunopotentiator, for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

, announced that the Company had dosed the first patient in ADVANCED-1, its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating , an investigational cell-based immunopotentiator, for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In January 2022 , Vaxiion Therapeutics , announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's Investigational New Drug application (IND) for VAX014 for investigational use in the intralesional treatment of solid tumors refractory to standard treatment options. VAX014 is a first-in-class recombinant bacterial minicell-based oncolytic immunotherapy.

, , announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's Investigational New Drug application (IND) for for investigational use in the intralesional treatment of solid tumors refractory to standard treatment options. VAX014 is a first-in-class recombinant bacterial minicell-based oncolytic immunotherapy. In December 2021 , LintonPharm Co., Ltd., announced that the first patient had been dosed in the Company's Phase 1/2 clinical trial program for catumaxomab (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04799847), a monoclonal bispecific antibody being studied for the treatment of Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG).

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in bladder cancer treatment @ Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report

The bladder cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage bladder cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the bladder cancer pipeline landscape.

Bladder Cancer Overview

Bladder cancer usually starts in the cells that line the inside of the bladder. It typically affects adults over the age of 70 and is more common in men. Bladder cancer is the fifth most prevalent type of cancer in the general population and the fourth most common in males. When detected early, bladder cancer usually responds well to bladder cancer treatment. Smoking is among the most common bladder cancer causes.

Blood in the urine is usually the first sign of bladder cancer. Other bladder cancer symptoms may include urine pain or burning, as well as a change in urinary habits. This can include frequent urination or the need to urinate but being unable to do so. The tests used for bladder cancer diagnosis include biopsy, cystoscopy, urine cytology, imaging tests, and others.

Find out more about bladder cancer drugs in development @ Bladder Cancer Drugs

A snapshot of the Bladder Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA N-803 ImmunityBio Pre-registration Interleukin-15 receptor agonist Intravesical instillation CG0070 CG Oncology Phase III Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor agonist Intravesical UGN-102 UroGen Phase III DNA synthesis inhibitor Intravesical Trilaciclib G1 Therapeutics Phase II Cyclin-dependent kinase 4; 6 inhibitor Intravenous Tislelizumab BeiGene Phase II Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonist Intravenous APL-1202 Asieris Pharmaceuticals Phase III Methionine aminopeptidase 2 inhibitor Oral

Learn more about the novel and emerging bladder cancer pipeline therapies @ Bladder Cancer Clinical Trials

Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The bladder cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the bladder cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Parenteral, Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular

Inhalation, Intranasal, Parenteral, Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Cell death stimulants, Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor agonists, Interleukin-15 receptor agonists, DNA synthesis inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors, Gene transference, IFNA2B expression stimulants, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants

Cell death stimulants, Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor agonists, Interleukin-15 receptor agonists, DNA synthesis inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors, Gene transference, IFNA2B expression stimulants, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants Key Bladder Cancer Companies : CG Oncology, FKD Therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb, LintonPharm Co.,Ltd., ImmunityBio, Inc., Hamlet Pharma AB, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Protara Therapeutics, CicloMed LLC, enGene, Inc., Emtora Biosciences, Theralase Inc., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Astellas Pharma, RemeGen Co., Ltd., UroGen Pharma Ltd., Flame Biosciences, Aura Biosciences, BeiGene, Incyte Corporation, QED Therapeutics, G1 Therapeutics, AN0025, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., HiberCell, Inc., Ikena Oncology, Genentech, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, GI Innovation,SOTIO Biotech AG, Celon Pharma SA, 4D Pharma PLC, Keythera Pharmaceuticals, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd., Mirati Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, TransThera Biosciences, Ocellaris Pharma, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, Medicenna Therapeutics, Klus Pharma, Novartis, Toray Industries, Carisma Therapeutics, Avacta Life Sciences Ltd, Seagen Inc., Elevation Oncology, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ADC Therapeutics S.A., IO Biotech, Byondis B.V., Takara Bio , Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals, Dragonfly Therapeutics, InnoCare Pharma, and others

: CG Oncology, FKD Therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb, LintonPharm Co.,Ltd., ImmunityBio, Inc., Hamlet Pharma AB, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Protara Therapeutics, CicloMed LLC, enGene, Inc., Emtora Biosciences, Theralase Inc., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Astellas Pharma, RemeGen Co., Ltd., UroGen Pharma Ltd., Flame Biosciences, Aura Biosciences, BeiGene, Incyte Corporation, QED Therapeutics, G1 Therapeutics, AN0025, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., HiberCell, Inc., Ikena Oncology, Genentech, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, GI Innovation,SOTIO Biotech AG, Celon Pharma SA, 4D Pharma PLC, Keythera Pharmaceuticals, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd., Mirati Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, TransThera Biosciences, Ocellaris Pharma, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, Medicenna Therapeutics, Klus Pharma, Novartis, Toray Industries, Carisma Therapeutics, Avacta Life Sciences Ltd, Seagen Inc., Elevation Oncology, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ADC Therapeutics S.A., IO Biotech, Byondis B.V., , Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals, Dragonfly Therapeutics, InnoCare Pharma, and others Key Bladder Cancer Pipeline Therapies: CG0070, ADSTILADRIN, Nivolumab, Catumaxomab, N-803, alpha1H, APL-1202, PF-07225570, HX008, TARA-002, CPX-POM, EG-70, eRapa, TLD-1433, VAX014, Erdafitinib, Enfortumab vedotin, RC48-ADC, TAS 102, UGN-102, FL-101, AU-011, Tislelizumab, Pemigatinib, Infigratinib, Trilaciclib, AN0025, KHK2455, IPI-549, SHR-1501, HC-7366, IK-175, ado-trastuzumab emtansine, FPI-1966, GI-101, SO-C101, CPL304110, MRx0518, KF-0210, QBS10072S, Naptumomab Estafenatox, Sitravatinib, NGM120, TT-00420, OC-001, E-602, MDNA11, A166, Spartalizumab, TRK- 950, CT -0508, AVA6000, SEA-TGT, Seribantumab, CPI-006, ADCT-301, IO 102, SYD985, TBI-1301, BDB001, DF1001, ICP-192, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for bladder cancer drugs, visit @ Bladder Cancer Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Bladder Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Bladder Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Bladder Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6.1 N-803: ImmunityBio 7. Bladder Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 CG0070: CG Oncology 9. Bladder Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9.1 Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics 10. Bladder Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10.1 TARA-002: Protara Therapeutics 11. Bladder Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the Bladder Cancer Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Key Companies 15. Key Products in the Bladder Cancer Pipeline 16. Unmet Needs 17. Market Drivers and Barriers 18. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19. Analyst Views 20. Appendix

For further information on the bladder cancer pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ New Drug for Bladder Cancer Treatment

Related Reports

Bladder Cancer Market

Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bladder cancer companies including RemeGen Co., Ltd., Taiho Oncology, Inc., Xennials Therapeutics, Flame Biosciences, among others.

Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted bladder cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key muscle invasive bladder cancer companies, including SOTIO a.s., Celon Pharma SA, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., 4D Pharma PLC, among others.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key muscle invasive bladder cancer companies including SOTIO a.s., Celon Pharma SA, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., 4D Pharma PLC, among others.

Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline

Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key non muscle invasive bladder cancer companies, including Theralase Inc., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Seagen Inc., among others.

Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key non muscle invasive bladder cancer companies including Theralase Inc., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Seagen Inc., among others.

Other Trending Reports

