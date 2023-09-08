BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL, AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

The September editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from Hyland & Workday, AB InBev and CVS Health

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine.

The digital editions of Supply Chain Digital, and Procurement Magazine are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Supply Chain and Procurement industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Neha Shah, President and Co-Founder of GEP on how 'Augmented' AI is helping GEP steer businesses towards a stronger future built on smart decision making.

"I think it's really important for GEP to take that leadership role, to cut through the hype." - Neha Shah

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Fracht, AmerCareRoyal, Hyland & Workday and AB InBev. PLUS How Strong Supplier Relations Keep Supply Chains Moving and the Top 10 Supply Chain Events 2023/24

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Monette Knapik, CVS Health's Executive Director of Supplier Diversity about he company's commitment to inclusion & supply chain sustainability.

"Three years ago, I was told that I was going to be 100% dedicated to Supplier Diversity. I've often had responsibilities for this, but by making me 100% dedicated to Supplier Diversity, our leadership showed their commitment to the role of inclusion for women-owned, diverse, small businesses in our supply chain." - Monette Knapik

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Central Co-Op and MBZUAI. PLUS How Tech can Help Reduce Supply Chain Regulatory Risk and the Top 10 Procurement Companies.

You can visit the Supply Chain Digital, and Procurement Magazine websites for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of Procurement and Supply Chain.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com.

