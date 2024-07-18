BioWorld by Clarivate Celebrates Nine Wins at 2024 APEX Awards

Recognized for excellence in writing, news, mental health, financial/investment and economics categories

LONDON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWorld™ published by Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has been honored with nine 2024 APEX Awards for Publication Excellence. This achievement underscores the BioWorld mission to deliver superior journalistic excellence, data-driven analysis and cutting-edge digital publishing.

The APEX Awards, now in their 36th year, recognize outstanding work by professional communicators in areas such as graphic design, editorial content, and overall communications excellence. With over 1,100 entries this year, the competition was fierce, making these nine wins a testament to the continued leadership and innovation in the field by BioWorld.

Lynn Yoffee, Publisher, BioWorld, said: "This recognition from the APEX Awards is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to journalistic excellence. In a fast-paced and ever-changing industry, BioWorld remains a leader through our insightful analysis and compelling storytelling, providing crucial insights into the development of therapeutics and devices, the companies driving these innovations, the business deals shaping the market, and the regulatory challenges that safeguard the process. We are proud to be at the forefront of delivering critical information that drives innovation and improves lives worldwide."

Henry Levy, President, Life Science and Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "The BioWorld suite of news services delivers actionable intelligence on the most innovative therapeutics and medical technologies in development. They also make all of our products across Cortellis and our RWD solutions stronger by aligning to the key occurrences in the market. The accolades received from the APEX Awards reflect the ongoing dedication of the BioWorld team to producing award-winning journalism that resonates with readers and the publishing industry alike."

APEX Grand Awards honor outstanding works in each main category and Awards of Excellence recognize exceptional entries in the sub-categories. BioWorld has been recognized in the following 2024 APEX Awards categories:

Grand Award - Writing Category:

Annette Boyle , BioWorld MedTech

Cytovale gets FDA nod for 10-minute sepsis test

Cytovale Inc. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Intellisep sepsis test, which can aid in the diagnosis of the often-fatal condition within 10 minutes. Cytovale is one of several companies and collaborations that aim to sharply reduce the time to diagnosis and the mortality rate for sepsis by providing quicker, more informative test results and standardizing protocols.





Nuala Moran , BioWorld MedTech, BioWorld, and BioWorld Science

Let there be walk: Onward Medical sees first use of movement-restoring lead

The researchers who enabled patients with spinal cord injuries to walk independently after implanting programmable electrodes below their lesions have now taken things one step further, restoring direct communication from the brain to the spinal cord, enabling the brain rather than an external computer to direct leg movements.





Jennifer Boggs , Karen Carey , Anette Breindl , Mari Serebrov , Marian Chu , Vinod Kamalakannan , Lee Landenberger , Harini Mathavan , Randy Osborne , Caroline Richards , Tamra Sami , Ann Marie Griffith , Amanda Lanier

BioWorld - June 6, 2023

This issue exemplifies the typical content delivered every business day, featuring nine stories and a podcast covering global industry news. Highlights include a series A financing for a gene therapy company, phase III data from the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference, an M&A that took a public company private, and a comprehensive infographic on R&D spending.





Ann Marie Griffith and Amanda Lanier , BioWorld

Top trends in 2023's post-pandemic economy

This infographic provides a visual illustration of the impact that financial investment, licensing deals and M&As have on the biopharma industry's ability to advance innovation. It gives a historical perspective of how 2023 fits into the bigger picture and includes expert commentary and graphics packed with data, assessing the biopharma industry's overall health.





Tamra Sami and Mari Serebrov , BioWorld, Anette Breindl , BioWorld Science

Radiopharmaceuticals: The next big disrupter?

Radiopharmaceuticals have been used for a long time for diagnostics, but radiopharma therapies are entering a new era in which they are becoming widely accepted as a key tool in the oncology armamentarium potentially providing patients with a big bump in efficacy with fewer side effects and less damage to healthy tissue. In this eight-part series, BioWorld takes a deep dive into this new treatment modality to explore what the new uses or alternatives are and what the future of radiopharmaceutical therapy might look like.





Karen Carey , BioWorld

Wegovy wows investors, sends ripples throughout GLP-1 developer space

Investors have known for some time that the GLP-1 receptor agonist class offers tremendous promise for treating the underserved obesity population worldwide, but news from Novo Nordisk A/S on cardiovascular outcomes data sent a shiver throughout the space.





Anette Breindl , BioWorld Science

ECNP 2023: Boosting fear unlearning is one avenue toward treating PTSD

For most psychiatric illnesses, the precipitating event is mysterious. Many conditions are thought to result from a mix of genetic risk and environmental factors, but the specific trigger remains unknown. In post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the environmental trigger is usually clear. In many cases, it is all the affected individuals can think about. "Intrusive reliving" of the triggering situation is one of the core features of PTSD.





Amanda Lanier , BioWorld

Larger value, fewer transactions: biopharma deals up modestly while M&As soar 80% in 2023

The landscape of biopharma deals and M&As has seen a transformative shift, with a year-over-year drop in transaction numbers while value has increased. Overall, biopharma deals saw an uptick in value of nearly 6%, and biopharma M&As concurrently soared 80% higher in value than the previous year.





Marian (YoonJee) Chu and Tamra Sami , BioWorld

Asia biotech ecosystems roaring back in 2023

If the COVID-19 pandemic shocked countries to build self-reliance in biomedical ecosystems, the re-opening of borders in 2023 kickstarted international collaborations to grow major biohubs in Asia . Countries in the Asia Pacific region – including Singapore , China , Japan , Korea and Australia – increasingly drew overseas investors and collaborators, helping each country grow national biotech capabilities and expertise.

About BioWorld

With writers and editors stationed around the globe, BioWorld published by Clarivate, reports the breaking news – and provides key perspective on hundreds of therapeutics and devices in development, the companies behind those candidates, the business development transactions that evolve the markets, and the regulatory hurdles that both challenge and guard the processes. BioWorld has a long tradition of excellence in journalism. Collectively, the news services have been honored with 61 awards dating back to 1998.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

