Biostimulants Market worth $7.84 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The biostimulants market is estimated at USD 4.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The global biostimulants market is being driven by the increasing use of sustainable Agri-solutions, increased usage of organic agriculture, and improved awareness of biostimulant benefits in augmenting crop yields, quality, and tolerance towards abiotic stress. Favourable government policies on green farming processes, including the European Union Farm to Fork plan, are contributing further to driving the market upward. Also, developments in biostimulant formulations and extraction technology are enhancing the performance of the products and their applications for more crops. Increasing needs to increase the efficiency in nutrient utilization, improve soil health, and reduce chemical fertilizer reliance are encouraging farmers to adopt biostimulants in agriculture. Also, increasing consumer demands for residue-free, high-quality fruits and vegetables are encouraging growers to adopt biostimulants as organic and sustainable agricultural practices.

By active ingredients, the amino acids segment holds a significant market share in the global biostimulants market.

Amino acids hold a significant market share under the active ingredient segment of the biostimulants market due to their role in driving plant growth, nutrient uptake, and stress resistance. Amino acids are the precursors of major plant hormones, enzymes, and proteins, which assist in maintaining essential physiological processes like photosynthesis, nutrient assimilation, and root development. Their efficacy in facilitating plant recovery from abiotic stresses like drought, temperature stress, and salinity has earned them the attention of farmers seeking to boost crop productivity and resistance. One such company tapping into this market is Germany's Aminocore, which offers amino acid-based natural fertilizers and biostimulants. Its products, which are developed from a natural pharmaceutical production method of mild enzymatic hydrolysis, provide an excellent free amino acid profile, which is twice as effective as other solutions without including synthetic amino acids and toxic elements.

By form, the liquid segment will hold the highest market share in the biostimulants market during the forecasted period.

The liquid segment possesses the largest market share in terms of form in the biostimulants market, mainly attributed to its simplicity of application, improved absorption, and high efficiency in improving plant growth and stress resistance. Liquid biostimulants have broad acceptance among farmers since they can be easily applied using foliar sprays, fertigation, and soil drenching, providing even distribution and quick uptake by plants. Liquid biostimuants have high compatibility with agrochemicals and fertilizers which helps in increasing their uptake by different crops.

Based on region, North America holds a significant share in the biostimulants market.

North America holds a significant market share in the global biostimulants market because of large-scale commercial agriculture, advanced Agri-tech, and extensive application of fertilizers. The US and Canada are the major players, with intensive production of wheat, corn, and soybeans, which require continuous nutrient delivery. Government policies favoring organic farming, in addition to increased awareness of the advantages of biostimulants in enhancing soil fertility and crop yields, have further contributed to market growth. Major players in the region are continuously investing in research and development to develop sophisticated biostimulant products, improving their efficacy and increasing their scope of application for different crops.

The report profiles key players such as UPL (India), FMC Corporation (US), Corteva (US), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nufarm (Australia), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Basf SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), PI Industries (India), T.Stanes and Company Limited (India), Gowan Company (US), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), Haifa Negev technologies LTD (Israel), and Koppert (Netherlands).

