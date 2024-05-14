Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Worth $2.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95920337

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market"

168 - Tables

52 - Figures

255 - Pages

Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $2.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Product Type, Mode, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Healthcare costs are on the rise in developing nations Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for enhancing the quality of manufacturing processes

Liquid chrpmatography/HPLC segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2029.

Based on the type, the global biopharmaceutical process analytical market has been classified into segments— liquid chromatography/HPLC, Gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, real-time PCR/QPCR, NGS, NMR spectroscopy, raman spectroscopy, infrared spectroscopy, particle counters and imaging, differential light scattering, and other techniques. Liquid chromatography/HPLC segment is anticipated to register significant growth. The wide-ranging use of chromatography within the biopharmaceutical sector, spanning tasks such as quantifying pharmaceutical compounds, identifying pathogens, measuring proteins, and supporting biochemistry and biophysics investigations, emphasizes its significance. Moreover, stringent regulatory standards governing drug development and safety play a significant role in driving its global growth.

Analyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology, by product type market in 2023.

Based on product type, Analyzers segment dominates the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. In 2023, This sector claimed the largest share due to advancements in process analytical techniques, which provide operational efficiency and decrease process cycle times.

Online analysis segment dominated the market in terms of measurement, in 2023.

Based on mode, In 2023, the dominant segment in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology tools market was online analysis. The swift processing and dependable outcomes were credited to the efficient monitoring of crucial process parameters (CPP) throughout drug development and manufacturing. A range of analytical methods, such as on-line, in-line, at-line, and off-line approaches, were utilized to effectively analyze CPP.

North America market to hold major share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market in 2023. The primary factors fueling this market encompass the availability of research funding, stringent regulations overseeing drug development, and the increasing prevalence of conferences, discussions, symposiums, and seminars centered around analytical technologies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95920337

Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing demand for enhancing the quality of manufacturing processes

Restraints:

High cost of PAT deployment

Opportunities:

Healthcare costs are on the rise in developing nations

Challenge:

Lack of skilled professionals

Key Market Players of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry:

As of 2023, prominent players in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market are Waters Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), among others.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 30%, Tier 2–42%, and Tier 3– 28%

By Designation: C-level–14%, D Level–10%, and Others–76%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–22%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=95920337

Recent Developments of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry:

In Feb 2024 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography (IC) system, aimed at simplifying, and enhancing ion analysis across laboratories of varying scales. This innovative analytical instrument offers easy reconfiguration, serving as a comprehensive solution for the precise determination of ionic and small polar compounds, ensuring consistent and reliable results.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography (IC) system, aimed at simplifying, and enhancing ion analysis across laboratories of varying scales. This innovative analytical instrument offers easy reconfiguration, serving as a comprehensive solution for the precise determination of ionic and small polar compounds, ensuring consistent and reliable results. In April 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has introduced the Ramina Process Analyzer, a Raman spectroscopic analyzer aimed at simplifying Raman spectroscopy measurements to enhance user accessibility by reducing complexity.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has introduced the Ramina Process Analyzer, a Raman spectroscopic analyzer aimed at simplifying Raman spectroscopy measurements to enhance user accessibility by reducing complexity. In June 2021 , Agilent Technologies Inc. launched three InfinityLab Bio LC systems have been introduced by the company, tailored to address the increasing demands of the biopharmaceutical sector.

Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:

Biomarkers Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Epigenetics Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Life Science Instrumentation Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Companies and Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg