Biomarkers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The Biomarkers Market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, and advancements in high-throughput technologies such as genomics and proteomics.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 65.36 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 165.33 Billion by the end of 2032. Growing investments in research and development, along with supportive regulatory frameworks and the adoption of non-invasive biomarker testing methods, are driving market growth worldwide.

Biomarkers Market Key Growth Drivers

The biomarkers market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the rising demand for personalized medicine, where biomarkers play a key role in tailoring treatments based on individual genetic and molecular profiles. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions is accelerating the adoption of diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers.

Moreover, advancements in omics technologies, such as genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, have significantly improved the sensitivity and accuracy of biomarker-based tests. A notable market trend is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning with biomarker platforms, enabling faster data analysis and more precise disease prediction. The growing focus on non-invasive biomarker testing, such as liquid biopsies, and the expansion of companion diagnostics in oncology are also shaping the future of the market, making diagnostics more accessible and patient friendly.

Recent Developments in Biomarkers Market

In June 2025 , Quanterix Corporation's HD-X Simoa Immunoassay Analyzer has received Class 1 Medical Device approval in South Korea , enabling expanded use of its ultrasensitive biomarker detection technology for Alzheimer's disease diagnosis. This approval, achieved through local distributor HS Biosystems, marks a key step in advancing early detection capabilities and increasing access to minimally invasive diagnostics in global markets.

, Quanterix Corporation's HD-X Simoa Immunoassay Analyzer has received Class 1 Medical Device approval in , enabling expanded use of its ultrasensitive biomarker detection technology for Alzheimer's disease diagnosis. This approval, achieved through local distributor HS Biosystems, marks a key step in advancing early detection capabilities and increasing access to minimally invasive diagnostics in global markets. In June 2025 , Researchers have developed a novel, non-invasive screening method that detects Parkinson's disease by analyzing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in ear wax. This AI-powered olfactory system demonstrated 94% accuracy in distinguishing Parkinson's from non-Parkinson's samples. The method offers a cost-effective approach to early diagnosis and could significantly improve intervention strategies in neurodegenerative disease management.

, Researchers have developed a novel, non-invasive screening method that detects Parkinson's disease by analyzing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in ear wax. This AI-powered olfactory system demonstrated 94% accuracy in distinguishing Parkinson's from non-Parkinson's samples. The method offers a cost-effective approach to early diagnosis and could significantly improve intervention strategies in neurodegenerative disease management. In March 2025 , Researchers showcased a multimodal AI-based biomarker model for early detection of cancer cachexia. Laying the foundation of patient demographics, lab values, radiological findings, and clinical documentation, the model offers a cost-effective means to detect cachexia at cancer diagnosis time, allowing for personalized therapy and better patient outcomes.

Major Challenges in Biomarkers Industry

The biomarkers market faces several key challenges. One of the primary hurdles is the high cost and complexity of biomarker discovery and validation, which requires substantial investments in clinical trials and advanced technologies. Additionally, regulatory approvals for new biomarkers remain stringent and time-consuming, delaying market entry. The lack of standardization in biomarker testing methods and interpretation can lead to inconsistent clinical outcomes, limiting broader adoption.

Furthermore, limited access to quality biospecimens, especially in emerging markets, and data integration issues across platforms continue to hamper the efficient use of biomarkers in diagnostics and drug development. These challenges highlight the need for collaborative efforts, regulatory alignment, and investment in infrastructure to unlock the full potential of biomarkers in personalized medicine.

Competitive Landscape

The biomarkers market is characterized by intense competition and innovation, led by major players such as Thermo Fisher, LabCorp, Illumina, and Quanterix, who continuously expand their capabilities through R&D, partnerships, and new assays. For instance, Illumina received FDA approval in August 2024 for its TruSight Oncology Comprehensive Test, which covers over 500 genes and supports precision oncology applications. Similarly, Alamar Biosciences launched the NULISAseq™ CNS Disease Panel 120 in March 2024, targeting early detection of neurodegenerative diseases using ultra-sensitive protein biomarker detection.

The major players in the biomarkers industry include,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker

Charles River Laboratories

CENTOGENE

Enzo Biochem

Epigenomics

Eurofins Scientific

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Merck

MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

PerkinElmer

Siemens Healthineers

QIAGEN

Sino Biological

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biomarkers Market Segmental Analysis

By product , consumables dominate because reagents, kits, and other materials are regularly used and replenished, making them essential for ongoing biomarker testing and research activities.

, consumables dominate because reagents, kits, and other materials are regularly used and replenished, making them essential for ongoing biomarker testing and research activities. By type , efficacy biomarkers dominate as they play a crucial role in evaluating the effectiveness of drugs during clinical trials, helping in faster drug approval and better therapeutic outcomes.

, efficacy biomarkers dominate as they play a crucial role in evaluating the effectiveness of drugs during clinical trials, helping in faster drug approval and better therapeutic outcomes. By research area , genomics dominates due to the increasing focus on genetic sequencing and analysis, which is foundational for personalized medicine and understanding disease at the molecular level.

, genomics dominates due to the increasing focus on genetic sequencing and analysis, which is foundational for personalized medicine and understanding disease at the molecular level. By technology , Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) dominates owing to its ability to perform rapid, large-scale genetic analysis, enabling more precise and comprehensive biomarker discovery.

, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) dominates owing to its ability to perform rapid, large-scale genetic analysis, enabling more precise and comprehensive biomarker discovery. By disease indication , cancer dominates because it is the most extensively researched area with high demand for biomarkers for early diagnosis, prognosis, and targeted therapy.

, cancer dominates because it is the most extensively researched area with high demand for biomarkers for early diagnosis, prognosis, and targeted therapy. By application , personalized medicine dominates as biomarkers allow customization of treatment plans to individual genetic profiles, improving efficacy and minimizing side effects.

, personalized medicine dominates as biomarkers allow customization of treatment plans to individual genetic profiles, improving efficacy and minimizing side effects. By end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominate since they invest heavily in biomarker development to accelerate drug discovery, clinical trials, and market approvals.

Regional Outlook

North America is leading the biomarkers market because of the strong presence of large pharmaceutical companies, advanced health care infrastructure, high R&D investment and auxiliary structure.

Asia Pacific witnessing the fastest growth, fuel has been given by a large patient population, increases state funds for health care research and expanded biopharmaceutical industries in countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Europe has strong research initiatives in the biomarkers market, state support for personal medicine and collaboration between educational institutions and biotechnology companies. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and France are important contributors in regional development.

LAMEA region shows a stable increase due to increasing health care investments, improvements to clinical infrastructure and the spread of chronic diseases. While market maturation is less than other regions, emerging economies in this region show increasing interest in biomarker-based diagnosis and remedies.

