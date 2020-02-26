BioLargo Water Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering an Outstanding Disinfection and Treatment Solution with its Advanced Oxidation System

"The AOS brings a new technical innovation to the market as it combines proprietary iodine electrochemistry and materials engineering to deliver very high levels of oxidation while using very little electricity," said Seth Cutler Industry Analyst. "Key to the success of AOS is the innovative use of special graphitic material with high conductivity and surface area within the electrochemical cell chamber. These materials, when employed in the AOS' proprietary design, create conditions that help generate high concentrations of iodine, highly reactive iodine oxides, and hydroxyl radicals which, together, can expedite disinfection and decontamination."

BioLargo's process requires very little energy input other than conventional alternatives like UV or ozone. The hyper-oxidative species generated in the chamber oxidize proteins of bacteria, viruses, and protozoa to disinfect the water, while also reacting with chemical contaminants to render them inactive. These treatment benefits of the removal of micropollutants and low energy consumption underline its ability to deliver outstanding customer value and address the biggest end-user challenges.

Despite its success, the company continues to improve upon the solution; for instance, it recently changed its design from stacked to spiral, thereby endowing it with multiple benefits like higher performance, lower energy consumption, and a 20 percent size and footprint reduction, which enhances the solution's scalability and affordability. To further drive market success, BioLargo Water is actively expanding the solution's application in a number of areas, including highly contaminated poultry farming/processing wastewater treatment and municipal stormwater treatment.

"BioLargo Water is a partner that improves energy efficiency and creates reusable waste streams," noted Cutler. "Its unwavering focus on delivering solutions that target key pain points and overcome them through innovative, sustainable solutions is expected to keep it at the forefront of technology innovation and market growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About BioLargo Water

BioLargo Water, Inc. is an Alberta-based Canadian corporation headquartered at Agri-Food Discovery Place located on campus at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. BioLargo Water, Inc. developed and is commercializing the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), a patented and proprietary technology aimed at providing cost- and energy-efficient treatment of water and wastewater to enable practical and affordable safe discharge and reuse of diverse water sources. Learn more at www.biolargowater.com . BioLargo Water, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioLargo Water Investment Group, Inc. (BWIG), which a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. ( www.biolargo.com ), an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care.

