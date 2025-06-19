Biodefense Market Size worth $22.8 billion, Globally, by 2030 with 5% CAGR - Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biodefense market size is projected to be valued at USD 16.1 billion in 2023 and reach USD 22.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The biodefense market has experienced significant expansion recently due to the rising critical threat posed by emerging infectious diseases. The rapid impact of pandemics such as COVID-19, Ebola, and Monkeypox has shown how diseases can quickly cause healthcare system failures and lead to economic and social disruptions. Current health crises prove the necessity of having strong preparedness and resilience systems to manage biological hazards from natural occurrences and human-made threats. Global governments and health organizations have increased their biodefense system efforts in response to recent events.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the biodefense market growth of 5.0% comprises product, application, end use and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Biodefense Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Biodefense Market is undergoing significant growth, driven by the rising focus on dual-use technologies which provide benefits for both military and national security applications as well as public health initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted that technologies designed for biodefense purposes can be adapted rapidly for pandemic preparedness and the reverse is also true. The biodefense market is increasingly recognizing that investing in technologies with dual applications creates a win-win scenario: National administrations expand their biodefense strength at the same time they boost public health resilience.

Next-Gen Science Fortifies Global Shields Against Biological Threats: As global health and security rapidly change today, biodefense market capabilities are being transformed by technological advancements. Technological advances in synthetic biology and genomic surveillance along with rapid diagnostics and vaccine development platforms now provide nations with advanced capabilities to quickly identify, stop, and address biological threats precisely. Using synthetic biology scientists can quickly modify microorganisms to create specific vaccines and treatments after identifying new pathogens. The swift creation of mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic established a new standard for rapid vaccine development. Current technological advances offer improved preparedness for both upcoming pandemics and bioterror attacks. The practice of genomic surveillance stands as a pivotal development because its capabilities allow scientists to detect unusual microbial activity or new pathogens early on. The integration of AI-powered analytics with this capability allows for the prediction of outbreaks before they worsen which enables governments to take early action rather than waiting to respond. These technologies go beyond simple technical enhancements to illustrate a fundamental change in approach. The biodefense industry is transitioning from outdated reactive approaches to advanced tech-driven ecosystems that respond instantly to changes. The world is developing smarter security systems through innovation to protect against biological attacks and maintain public health in today's complex and unpredictable global environment.

Bioterrorism Fears Ignite Urgent Global Race for Biodefense Preparedness: As warfare boundaries blur between traditional methods and unconventional dangers, bioterrorism emerges as a primary global threat. The threat of terrorist organizations creating weapons from deadly pathogens either found in nature or created in labs has become a more credible danger which motivates governments globally to respond rapidly and forcefully. Increased awareness about bioterrorism threats is leading to fast expansion in the biodefense market as countries work urgently to strengthen their public health systems and national security defenses. The accessibility of CRISPR and synthetic biology tools has transformed intentional outbreak risks into real national security threats. Governments are increasing their spending on early-warning systems and biosurveillance networks while building emergency vaccine and treatment stockpiles to combat biological threats. The biodefense market sees increasing R&D efforts towards developing rapid-response platforms designed to swiftly detect and tackle new pathogens. Defense departments and biotech companies along with public health agencies are building more alliances to maintain an advantage over possible threats.

Global Governments Step Up as First Responders in the Biodefense Race: Governments worldwide have become the primary support system for the biodefense market due to increasing biological threats including pandemics and potential bioterrorist attacks. Public sector agencies allocate substantial resources toward preparedness and research infrastructure because they understand that delayed responses to biological threats lead to uncontrollable crises. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) have demonstrated strong commitment by investing billions of dollars in vaccine research and development along with rapid diagnostic tools and advanced digital therapeutics. Public-private partnerships that support biodefense readiness today have emerged alongside accelerated innovation through these targeted investments. The strategic investment in funding extends beyond emergency situations. Long-term research and development programs targeting emerging threats and dual-use technologies now receive expanded government support together with manufacturing resilience efforts. The biodefense market evolves into a dynamic and forward-looking domain through collaboration because stakeholders recognize that health security requires shared global responsibilities and starts with policy and public funding.

Geographical Insights: The biodefense market is dominated by North America with the United States accounting for most of its share. Federal financial support combined with established programs and sophisticated biotechnology facilities drive regional advantages. The Department of Defense (DoD), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) prioritize biodefense within their national security strategies. The biodefense market in Europe continues to expand due to transnational health security programs and insights obtained from the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Union created the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) to manage biodefense tasks while supporting research development and maintaining a reserve of countermeasures. National laboratories along with disease surveillance systems and vaccine manufacturing facilities receive investments from Germany, France and the UK. The biodefense market in the Asia Pacific region is undergoing swift growth particularly in nations including China and Japan as well as South Korea and India. The outbreak of diseases such as SARS and H1N1 followed by COVID-19 drove important investments in biodefense measures.

Biodefense Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on product, the biodefense market is divided into anthrax, smallpox, botulism, radiation/nuclear and others. The anthrax segment held the largest share of the biodefense market in 2024.

Based on application, the biodefense market is divided into biological threat detection, medical countermeasures and decontamination. The medical countermeasures segment held the largest share of the biodefense market in 2024.

Based on end use, the biodefense market is divided into government, military, healthcare and research institutions. The government segment accounted for a larger share of the biodefense market in 2024.

The biodefense market is segmented into five major regions: North America; Europe ; Asia Pacific ; Latin America ; Middle East & Africa .

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Biodefense Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

XOMA corporation

Altimmune Inc.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

SIGA Technologies.

Elusys Therapeutics Inc.

Ichor Medical Systems.

Dynport Vaccine Company.

Cleveland Biolabs.

Bavarian Nordic.

Ology Bioservices.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Biodefense Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In February 2025 , Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) announced the acquisition of the Solventum (US) Purification and Filtration business for USD 1.5 billion in cash. This strategic acquisition will expand Thermo Fisher's bioproduction capabilities, particularly in filtration technologies essential for biologics manufacturing.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) announced the acquisition of the Solventum (US) Purification and Filtration business for in cash. This strategic acquisition will expand bioproduction capabilities, particularly in filtration technologies essential for biologics manufacturing. In September 2024 , Synexis (US) announced a strategic partnership with Diversey(US), a global leader in hygiene and infection prevention solutions, to expand the reach of its Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) technology.

, Synexis (US) announced a strategic partnership with Diversey(US), a global leader in hygiene and infection prevention solutions, to expand the reach of its Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) technology. In March 2024 , Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BioThrax, for pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease.

Key Questions Addressed:

1. What is the key opportunity in the biodefense market?

- Collaboration between government agencies and pharmaceutical/biotech companies offers scalable and responsive biodefense strategies.

2. What is the expected market size for biodefense market by 2030?

- The expected market size for biodefense is USD 22.8 Billion in 2030.

3. Which are the major end use where biodefense is used?

- Major end use includes government, military, healthcare and research institutions.

4. Which product segment for biodefense market has the potential to register the highest market share?

- Anthrax segment for biodefense market is expected to register highest market share of 31% in 2024.

5. Which region is estimated to witness a high demand for biodefense over the forecast period?

- Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a high demand for biodefense growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period

6. Who are the key players in biodefense market?

- The key players in the market are XOMA corporation, Altimmune Inc., Emergent Biosolutions Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation., SIGA Technologies., Elusys Therapeutics Inc., Ichor Medical Systems., Dynport Vaccine Company., Cleveland Biolabs., Bavarian Nordic., Ology Bioservices and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conclusion:

The biodefense market experiences rapid global expansion because of rising bioterrorism threats alongside emerging infectious diseases and growing awareness of health security at national and global levels. The worldwide market landscape is evolving to adopt proactive technological approaches which include advancements in mRNA vaccine platforms, genomic surveillance technologies, synthetic biology, and AI-based biosurveillance systems to boost biodefense readiness. Dual-use technology advancements help connect pandemic response with national security efforts thus establishing biodefense as the cornerstone of modern public health systems. Despite ongoing obstacles like regulatory challenges and substantial development expenses combined with ethical concerns the need for globally coordinated and balanced solutions remains essential. The biodefense market will keep developing as a crucial multidisciplinary ecosystem spurred by innovation through international cooperation and steadfast government support due to increasing complexity in biological threats.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material & technology providers, product developers & biotech manufacturers, government regulators, system integrators and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 22.8 billion by 2030, the Biodefense Market represents a significant opportunity for raw material & technology providers, product developers & biotech manufacturers, government regulators, system integrators, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

