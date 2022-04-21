Biocomposites wins two Queen's Awards for Enterprise in Innovation and International Trade

Innovation award recognises STIMULAN Rapid Cure as the only calcium sulfate antibiotic carrier approved for use in bone and soft tissue

International Trade award recognises Biocomposites' outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales

KEELE, England, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, is delighted to have been honoured with two Queen's Awards for Enterprise for Innovation and International Trade.

Biocomposites is one of only seven organisations nationally to achieve two Queen's Awards in 2022.

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise is one of the world's most distinguished business awards, celebrating and recognising enterprise excellence in UK companies. Announced annually by Her Majesty the Queen, the awards follow a rigorous and highly competitive judging process and are only bestowed on organisations that maintain the highest levels of business excellence.

Established in Staffordshire in 1997, Biocomposites now employs over 200 people and specialises in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use, targeting infection risks across musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, and podiatry.

Biocomposites has been recognised in the Innovation category for the innovative development of STIMULAN® Rapid Cure, the first and only calcium sulfate antibiotic carrier that is approved for use in infected bone and soft tissue. STIMULAN was developed to meet the growing need to reduce infection rates in surgical procedures.

Biocomposites has also been recognised in the International Trade category for outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales. Over the last six years, sales have grown by more than 200% from sales of its products into 40 countries, including the United States, the Netherlands, China, Canada and India.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "The Queen's Awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK and we are proud that Biocomposites has been honoured with two of them. It is very pleasing to see our relentless focus on research and development recognised with an innovation award for STIMULAN as well as recognition for our incredible growth in global markets. I would like to thank the entire team at Biocomposites whose dedication to innovation and helping patients has made this achievement possible."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target a broad spectrum of infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle and podiatry. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

About STIMULAN

STIMULAN is the only calcium sulfate antibiotic carrier approved in the EU for use in bone and soft tissue. It can be mixed with antibiotics: vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin and enables surgeons to target high concentrations of antibiotic at the point of infection at levels unachievable systemically – which lowers rate of infection, saves costs and improves patient outcomes. In Canada, STIMULAN can be used to treat bacterial infection in soft tissue surrounding bone, making it the only calcium matrix approved to treat bacterial infection. In the USA, STIMULAN is cleared to be used at infected sites.

SOURCE Biocomposites