Biocomposites to showcase innovations in infection management at EBJIS 2024

Biocomposites-sponsored symposium to focus on how to improve outcomes in complex periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) cases, with insights from leading surgeons

Abstract by Biocomposites' researchers shows how calcium sulfate beads loaded with antifungals are effective in inhibiting drug-resistant strains of Candida auris

KEELE, England, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces its participation as a Platinum Sponsor of the 42nd Annual Meeting of the European Bone & Joint Infection Society (EBJIS), taking place on 26-28 September 2024 at the Palau de Congressos de Barcelona, Spain.

Biocomposites will be located at Stand #1, where it will showcase its innovative infection management solutions, including STIMULAN®, the only calcium matrix approved for use with antibiotics in both bone and soft tissue in over 60 countries.

The Biocomposites-sponsored symposium, to take place on September 27, is titled "Improving outcomes in complex PJI cases". It will include expert presentations on the aggregation of marginal gains in infection management and optimising intraoperative protocols to combat challenging infections. The symposium will be chaired by Mr Pedro Foguet (Consultant Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgeon), who will be joined by Prof Lee Jeys (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon) and Mr Abtin Alvand (Consultant Orthopaedic Knee Surgeon).

Biocomposites will also present exciting new research exploring the efficacy of calcium sulfate beads (STIMULAN® Rapid Cure) loaded with antifungal agents against drug-resistant strains of Candida auris, an emerging fungal threat.

Michael Harris, CEO of Biocomposites, said: "We are thrilled to return to EBJIS, this year as Platinum Sponsors, and to contribute important new research to the field of infection management. Our symposium will offer attendees practical insights into improving outcomes for PJI patients, while our new in vitro data on antifungal-loaded beads showcases the expanding potential of our STIMULAN platform."

Details of Biocomposites' symposium and the abstract accepted at the EBJIS Annual Meeting are listed below:

Symposium

Title: Improving outcomes in complex PJI cases

Location: Room 5

Date & Time: Friday 27 September 2024, 12:35–13:35 pm CEST

Chair: Mr. Pedro Foguet, Consultant Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgeon, Coventry, UK

Presenters:

Prof Lee Jeys , Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Birmingham, UK – "Aggregation of marginal gains in periprosthetic joint infections"

, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, – Mr Abtin Alvand , Consultant Orthopaedic Knee Surgeon, Oxford, UK – "Optimising Intraoperative Protocols during Periprosthetic Joint Infection Surgery"

Poster Presentation

Title: Can calcium sulfate beads loaded with antifungals be effective in inhibiting drug-resistant strains of Candida auris in vitro?

Authors: Laura Ocego & Bianca Price – Biocomposites Ltd, Keele, UK

Presentation: Thursday 26 September 2024 at 10:00 am CEST

STIMULAN® is used by surgeons throughout the world as part of their infection management strategy. It offers surgeons the flexibility to apply a broad spectrum of 'off-the-shelf' antibiotics that will support their patient-specific treatment plans. STIMULAN® targets high concentrations of antibiotics at the point of infection at levels unachievable systemically – leading to reduced rates of reinfection, decreased hospital readmissions, and significantly improved patient outcomes.

Already used globally in over 100,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world, STIMULAN® is the only calcium matrix antibiotic carrier approved for use in bone and soft tissue in over 60 countries.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, South America, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.