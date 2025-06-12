PANAMA CITY, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has launched its perpetual futures Copy Trading 2.0, a major upgrade to its popular social trading system. This enhanced version is designed to empower users with greater control, transparency, and data-driven decision-making. With Copy Trading 2.0, BingX introduces a suite of powerful new features that simplify the trading experience, offering users more intuitive access to trading data, improved risk management tools, and enhanced flexibility when copying top traders.

BingX Introduces Copy Trading 2.0: Greater Control, Transparency, and Flexibility

Dedicated Sub-Accounts for Simplified Trading

BingX has introduced dedicated sub-accounts for each follower, streamlining trade and fund management. These individual sub-accounts help users keep their trades organized. In addition, the system now automatically mirrors the trader's leverage and margin mode, enabling followers to replicate trades with the exact same settings for a more accurate and consistent copy trading experience.

Optimized Logic with Clear Calculations

The new system also allows multiple open orders to automatically merge into one. This makes it easier to calculate profits and losses accurately, with clear one-to-one matching between opening and closing positions. The result is a more flexible, straightforward process that reduces errors and simplifies trade management.

Unified Data for Greater Transparency

All copy trading data now comes directly from perpetual futures accounts, ensuring consistency and accuracy across the board. Both traders and followers' account assets, positions, balance records, and trading histories are aligned with real-time futures data. This unified data system allows users to track performance more effectively, providing transparency and boosting confidence in their risk management and profitability analysis.

"A cleaner interface with improved data tracking and a fairer system benefits both traders and their followers," Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, added: "Copy Trading 2.0 is a direct response to user feedback. We've always believed in our user-first vision and listening to our community. There are plenty of additional upgrades like more flexible trial funds for users to explore as they engage with the platform. Our goal is to continuously evolve and provide the best tools to support our users' crypto trading journey."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

