PANAMA CITY, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, successfully wrapped up its participation at GM Vietnam 2025, one of Southeast Asia's largest blockchain gatherings. Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, delivered a keynote speech outlining BingX's vision for the future of Web3 and AI, and detailed how BingX's AI Evolution strategy is delivering more innovative and accessible experiences for users.

BingX Showcases the Future of Web3 at GM Vietnam: AI as a Tool for Dignity and Agency

Vivien emphasized that the next chapter of digital assets will not be driven by speculation or hype, but by intelligence. By breaking down common barriers such as fragmented tools, information overload, and lack of confidence, BingX AI learns and grows together with its users — creating what BingX defines as financial dignity — empowering them to make confident, informed decisions without being hindered by complexity.

Backed by a $300 million investment over three years, BingX's AI Evolution strategy encompasses the establishment of the BingX AI Institute and the fostering of AI-driven Web3 projects through its arms like BingX Labs, reaffirming BingX's long-term vision: to make digital assets not only accessible, but intelligent — creating a trading experience that is real-time, adaptive, and built around users' needs.

Speaking of BingX's vision for the market and the industry, Vivien commented: "Vietnam is emerging as one of Asia's most dynamic blockchain communities, and events like GM Vietnam show how quickly the industry is evolving. This year, we shared how AI can bring greater dignity and agency to digital asset trading by making it more intelligent, accessible, and user-driven. BingX is committed to applying this vision not only globally, but here in Vietnam, supporting the community with innovative AI-powered tools and long-term expertise."

Looking ahead, BingX will continue advancing its AI-powered trading solutions while deepening its roots in Vietnam and the broader Southeast Asia region. With a focus on user-centric innovation, strategic partnerships, and localized support, BingX remains committed to shaping a more intelligent, inclusive, and empowered future for digital asset traders worldwide.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

