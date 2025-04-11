Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week elevates bridal fashion to the international stage

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week presents its largest and most ambitious edition with to become a true powerhouse of creativity, business and innovation in the field of bridal, ceremony and red carpet fashion. The 2025 edition reaffirms Barcelona as the epicenter of bridal fashion by bringing together the most influential and haute couture designers, along with new proposals and independent ateliers, combining the international projection of the show with its commitment to local talent.

BARCELONA, Spain, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Fira de Barcelona with the support of the Ministry of Business and Labour of the Generalitat de Catalunya, BBFW 2025 grows in brands and exhibition area. The event wfeatures 29% more space in the Montjuïc venue, adding to Hall 8 to the usual Halls 1, 2 and Plaça de l'Univers, where it will place its catwalk and Fashion Village. From April 23 to 26, 44 designers will showcase their 2026 collections. At the same time, from April 25 to 27, the trade show will bring together nearly 450 brands, 82% coming from 32 countries, and a buyer program that will attract professionals from strategic markets such as the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia, China and the Middle East.

Giambattista Valli Wedding Dress at BBFW last edition

The big event of the week, the exclusive Barcelona Bridal Night, will feature the iconic Vivienne Westwood, who will unveil the Bridal Collection 2026 in its first ever bridal line fashion show. The gala will be held at the emblematic cloister of the University of Barcelona, paying tribute to culture, talent and knowledge.

At the same time, the Montjuïc catwalk will gather some of the most prestigious names on the international bridal fashion scene. Among the most eagerly awaited fashion shows are those of Yolancris, Isabel Sanchis, The Atelier by Jimmy Choo from Malaysia, Wang Feng Couture, from Shanghai, or the French Cymbeline. The Canadian haute couture firm Ines Di Santo will debut in the show program, joining designers such as Sophie et Voilà, Joli Poli, Serina, Katy Corso, Yuliia Lobachóva Couture, Woná Concept & Eva Lendel and Agnieszka Swiatly, among many others.

International haute couture will shine in the trade show with Vivienne Westwood, Giambattista Valli, Elie Saab, Viktor & Rolf, Stéphane Rolland, Ines Di Santo, Georges Hobeika, Zuhair Murad, Tony Ward, Jenny Packham, Antonio Riva and Reem Acra.

To strengthen its global reach, BBFW will stream its fashion shows both live and on-demand through its website and digital platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662380/Giambattista_Valli_Wedding.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg



