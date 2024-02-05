BANGKOK'S PICHAYA 'PAM' SOONTORNYANAKIJ IS THE WINNER OF ASIA'S BEST FEMALE CHEF AWARD 2024

The multi-award-winning chef and media personality will be honoured at the live awards ceremony on 26 March 2024

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok-based Pichaya 'Pam' Soontornyanakij of Potong wins Asia's Best Female Chef Award for 2024. This coveted award is voted for by the 318 members of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy and provides an opportunity to celebrate women in gastronomy who persist in pushing the limits of excellence.

Chef Pam will be honoured at the live awards ceremony on 26 March 2024. The 2024 edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, marks the first time the awards will be held in Seoul, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "Chef Pam has been serving up truly innovative cuisine and her tasting menu is a masterclass in paying heed to heritage as well as cultural storytelling. For her inspirational gastronomy and her commanding presence on Thailand's culinary scene, Pam is truly deserving of the honour."

Potong, which translates as 'simple', offers a culinary reflection of Chef Pam's Thai-Chinese heritage and is a nod to her family's Chinese herbal medicines business. Housed in the ancestral building that served as a traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy, Potong blends tradition with avant-garde culinary techniques, offering 20 inspiring dishes in a tasting menu that embodies her 5-Element philosophy of 'Salt, Acid, Spice, Texture, and Maillard Reaction'. Potong is one of Bangkok's most lauded restaurants and has ranked No.35 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 and No.88 on the extended list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023.

Chef Pam's commitment to empowering female chefs is evident in her role with Gastronauts Asia and Women in Gastronomy. She recently started her own scholarship programme WFW (Women for Women) together with American Women's Club of Thailand, a non-profit organisation, to support female students in rural areas of Thailand to achieve their dream of becoming chefs.

Chef Pam says, "This award goes beyond personal achievement — it celebrates my beliefs, respect for heritage, and a relentless pursuit to better myself. May this accolade inspire young female chefs to break barriers and ignite grand culinary dreams. I believe that with passion and dedication, anyone can carve their path to success."

