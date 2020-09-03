Banana Bread Market Size Worth $1.46 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global banana bread market size is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. Rising consumer preference for the nutritious and wholesome bakery products to carry a healthy lifestyle is the key factor for the industry growth. Moreover, banana has several medicinal properties, including improving the digestive system and heart health, thus expanding the scope of the global industry in the near future.

Such products are considered an excellent source of fiber, carbs, vitamins, minerals, phosphorus, and antioxidants. These nutritional properties of the fruit help in weight management and improving the digestive system and heart health. The rich content of carbs in banana bread helps to feel more tummy full, leading to weight loss. Vitamin C boosts immunity, fiber improves the digestive system, and potassium helps improve heart health. These health properties are expected to boost product demand over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Unflavored product was the largest segment with a share of more than 65.0% in 2019 and is expected to maintain the lead over the forecast period owing to availability of a wide range of products at the global level

The flavored variant is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. Consumers across the globe are increasingly adopting a healthy lifestyle without hampering their taste buds, which, in turn, is expected to expand the scope of flavored products over the next few years

Hypermarket and supermarket was the largest distribution channel with a share of more than 45.0% in 2019. Bakery products are widely purchased from these stores owing to the availability of a wide range of products

New product launches are expected to remain a key trend over the next few years. For instance, in January 2020 , Woolworths Supermarkets launched a new banana bread product with two varieties, including original and Cadbury chocolate chip, in Australia .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Banana Bread Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Unflavored, Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/banana-bread-market

North America was the largest regional market, accounting for more than 30.0% in 2019. The U.S. is one of the largest consumers, which is expected to offer immense growth opportunities for the North American market over the next few years. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The adoption of these products is on the rise among consumers as the customers are increasingly adopting healthy bakery products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global banana bread market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Banana Bread Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Unflavored



Flavored

Banana Bread Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hypermarket & Supermarket



Convenience Stores



Online



Others

Banana Bread Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Banana Bread Market

General Mills, Inc.

Banana Bread Co

Mama Ka'z

King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.

Papa Joe's Bakehouse

Big Banana Bread

Dank Banana Bread

The Essential Baking Company

Simple Mills

Havana Banana Breads

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

Watermelon Seeds Market – Rising cases of obesity and related health problems including coronary heart disease due to unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle will boost the product demand.

Rising cases of obesity and related health problems including coronary heart disease due to unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle will boost the product demand. Caffeinated Beverage Market – Rising awareness about the health benefits of caffeine drinks, such as increased metabolism and strength, will boost the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Rising awareness about the health benefits of caffeine drinks, such as increased metabolism and strength, will boost the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth. Powdered Sugar Market – Increasing consumption of confectionery and bakery food products is the key factor propelling market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.