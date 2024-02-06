B2B Gaming Services Taps Sumsub to Provide Top-Notch Upgrade on Customer Onboarding for Betshop

Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform, announces its collaboration with Betshop, one of the most popular iGaming brands in Greece, operated by B2B Gaming Services

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification, anti-fraud and compliance provider, has teamed up with B2B Gaming Services, operator of www.betshop.gr, to streamline KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures and AML monitoring for Betshop.

Within this collaboration, Betshop will integrate Sumsub's solutions into its platform, namely Identity Document Verification, Email & Mobile Risk scoring, AML Screening and Ongoing AML Monitoring, Liveness, Proof of Address (PoA) and Bank Card Verification.

"Continuing to invest in strong management systems that support and constantly upgrade the customer experience, B2B GAMING SERVICES (d.b.a www.betshop.gr) has included among its suppliers the leading provider Sumsub.

Given that iGaming comes with a shared responsibility to respect AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and safety regulations for both the players and the platform, Betshop's collaboration with Sumsub signifies a strategic step towards ensuring the best user experience for their clients and a sound contribution to creating a safer digital future for the ever-evolving iGaming industry" – stated Gabriel Chaleplis, B2B Gaming Services Founder.

"Sumsub is happy to start this collaboration with B2B Gaming Services and provide Betshop with our comprehensive solutions specifically tailored to the needs of iGaming platforms," adds Jacob Sever, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Sumsub. "Our top-notch Deepfake Detection technology embedded into the Liveness solution will help Betshop stay protected from the trickiest AI-generated fraud, while our extended document processing capability, featuring 14K+ ID types and enhanced Proof of Address checks, will allow the platform to effectively and safely onboard players from any locations."

The inclusion of the Sumsub system, which will be fully integrated and go live within the first trimester, follows Betshop's commitment to "quality across the operations" and complements the already renowned customer service provided by specialized and certified professionals on a 24-hour basis, while being framed by international certifications at all levels (indicative ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 27001:2013).

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customisable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, Fraud Prevention and Travel Rule solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Kaizen Gaming, Binance, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimit, Flutter, and TransferGo.

In 2023, Sumsub launched its full-cycle platform for iGaming along with a Responsible Gaming solution, thus streamlining KYC, fraud prevention and AML compliance for gaming platforms and operators.

To learn more about Sumsub's full-cycle solution for gaming, please go to https://sumsub.com/gambling/.

ABOUT B2B GAMING SERVICES / BETSHOP

B2B GAMING SERVICES (www.b2bgamingservices.com), a leading force in Europe for 25 years, is the platform and "action space" of the popular and rapidly growing www.betshop.gr, an environment that hosts thousands of sports betting options, casino and games selected from leading international providers, with constantly updated games, while the overall gaming experience is accompanied by innovations that enhance the overall value of the services offered, including an unparalleled customer service, payment speed and player protection.

B2B GAMING SERVICES (MALTA) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority since 2007 (https://www.mga.org.mt/) and the Hellenic Gaming Commission (www.gamingcommission.gov.gr ) under license numbers Type 1: HGC-000026-LH and Type 2: HGC-000027-LH.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099263/Sumsub_Logo.jpg