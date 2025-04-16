Sumsub Recognized Among the Top 20 Global Technology Providers in Chartis' Financial Crime and Compliance50 Ranking 2025

Honored with multiple category awards underscoring Sumsub's ongoing commitment to innovation and efforts in combating financial crime

LONDON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub , a global full-cycle verification platform, was recognized as one of the top 20 global technology providers in the second iteration of Financial Crime and Compliance50 (FCC50) report by Chartis Research, a leading independent provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Securing the 17th place overall, Sumsub was also named as the Category Award Winner for Travel Rule, Crypto, and Perpetual ID&V respectively.

The FCC50 report evaluated the top 50 global technology providers in the financial crime and compliance sector by assessing their market influence, technological advances and strategic decision-making in the context of the evolving financial crime environment.

Recognition from Chartis Research underscores Sumsub's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance compliance and safeguard businesses against fraud. Additionally, the distinguished category awards in Travel Rule and Crypto serves as an attestation to Sumsub's leadership in the crypto industry. Sumsub is working with over 1,000 crypto companies, including 8 out of 10 top global crypto exchanges, and supporting the largest Travel Rule directory of over 1,700 virtual asset service providers.

"We are honored to receive the recognition from Chartis Research. These accolades reflect our dedication to providing robust and effective solutions that not only help businesses comply with regulations but also protect them in the complex financial crime environment. At Sumsub, we remain committed to innovating and improving our offerings to combat fraud and enhance user trust across all sectors," said Vyacheslav Zholudev, CTO and co-founder of Sumsub.

"Sumsub has built a formidable suite of anti-FinCrime solutions around its powerful and highly customizable platform, delivering best-in-class solutions to a wide range of markets, verticals and use cases," said Nick Vitchev, Research Director at Chartis. "Alongside its advanced no-code customization functionality, Sumsub also provides a high degree of interconnectivity, delivering meaningful and embedded insights via perpetual ID&V, as well as highly innovative and relevant travel rule functionality."

This recognition adds to the growing list of industry accolades Sumsub has received in 2025. Earlier this year, Sumsub was honored as the Compliance Solution of 2025 at the Asia Gaming Awards and won the title of Global Verification Platform of the Year at the Fintech Breakthrough Awards 2025. In March, Sumsub was also recognized as the Best KYC Solution of the Year 2025 at SiGMA Africa. Additionally, the company was named as the Best AI Powered Identity Verification Platform and the winner of the APAC Insider Fraud Prevention Innovation Award at the APAC Insider Business Awards 2024. These honors reflect Sumsub's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of identity verification and fraud prevention across industries.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification and ongoing monitoring platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, Fraud Prevention and Travel Rule solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, edtech, e-commerce and gaming industries including Duolingo, Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617344/Sumsub_Logo.jpg