Avado Adds AI-Powered Tools to Improve Accessibility and Support for HR Professionals and Learners studying CIPD Courses

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avado, a leader in CIPD training, is excited to announce a significant expansion in its use of AI technology to revolutionise delivery for CIPD courses and support services. This strategic enhancement is driven by Avado's dedication to making their educational materials and learner support mechanisms as engaging and as efficient as possible through technology.

According to Avado's internal research, a survey of 987 CIPD learners found that 1 in 2 (53%) said that real-time assessment feedback would be the most useful feature in their CIPD programme. Recognising the common concern among students regarding the potential to fail assignments, Avado introduces "QuickScore," an innovative AI tool designed to provide instant, comprehensive feedback on CIPD assignments at any hour. QuickScore is a testament to Avado's commitment to educational excellence, offering around-the-clock support on Avado's award-winning virtual learning platform.

QuickScore: Enhancing Learning Through Advanced AI

QuickScore dramatically simplifies the learning process by demystifying CIPD assessment criteria, making it easier for learners to understand what is expected of them. This tool provides real-time, constructive feedback, allowing students to quickly gauge if they are on the right track, enhancing their learning efficiency. QuickScore facilitates immediate personalised guidance to address learners' queries and concerns, significantly enhancing learning outcomes. It also directs learners to essential resources within Avado's learning hub, facilitating a deeper understanding and better preparation for assessments.

The advantages of QuickScore are multifaceted. By reducing the need for extensive research and effort, QuickScore allows learners to concentrate on understanding core concepts, thereby saving time. Learners can build confidence and reduce anxiety around assignment completion through clear navigation of the right learning materials and knowledge for the assessment.

This builds on a suite of learner tools including the multilingual virtual assistant "Ava" introduced last year. Ava, which can communicate in almost every major language, is not merely a chatbot. It is a sophisticated virtual assistant, developed with Avado's proprietary course material and the latest in generative AI technology. Ava is uniquely tailored to support learners, being deeply integrated with Avado's curated knowledge base, individual progress tracking for learners, and leveraging the comprehensive resources available through their extensive online library of supporting CIPD course material. Over 5,000 unique learner queries are answered by Ava every month.

In addition to Ava and QuickScore for their enrolled learners, Avado has also added new AI tools for any HR professional to use. These tools include an HR policy proofer to ensure HR policies are up-to-date with current regulations and best practices, minimising compliance risks. A job description drafter helps HR professionals craft precise and effective job descriptions to attract the right candidates. Additionally, a Skills Planner assists L&D professionals in mapping out necessary skills and learning pathways to meet organisational goals effectively.

The recent introduction of Avado's innovative AI tools complements the company's newly launched bootcamp, "Elevating HR with AI." This one-day programme, aimed at Human Resources and Learning & Development professionals, is designed to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence within the HR field.

Jill Kayton, Product Director at Avado said, "Our mission at Avado is to transform learning into an empowering experience that drives real change. By integrating these advanced AI tools into our platform, we are enhancing the way professionals learn and succeed. QuickScore and our suite of AI tools for HR professionals exemplify our commitment to innovation and excellence in professional education."

Avado encourages both current and prospective learners and HR professionals to explore these new AI capabilities and to sign up for updates on further innovations expected later this year.

About Avado

Avado is the trusted training partner for HR professionals in the UK and globally. Over the past 10 years, Avado has supported more than 50,000 learners towards their professional goals, providing them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in their careers.

Contact: enquiries@avadolearning.com, +44 20 3906 7100