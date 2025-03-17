Avado Introduces CIPD Level 5 Plus - A Comprehensive Learning Experience to Prepare HR Professionals for Real-World Challenges

LONDON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avado, a leading provider of professional learning, is introducing CIPD Level 5 Plus – a premium offering for those pursuing their CIPD qualification. Building on the success of Avado's existing CIPD Level 5 course, the Plus package provides a range of valuable extras to help learners develop deeper HR expertise and practical skills.

With CIPD Level 5 Plus, learners will benefit from:

Three Pre-Assessment Feedback Tutorials – Learners will receive additional 1-2-1 support from expert tutors to enhance their CIPD assessments. These tutorials offer personalised feedback, allowing students to refine their submissions and improve their chances of success.

Additionally, learners will have access to Avado's recently launched Mentor Programme. This initiative connects students with over 1,200 experienced HR mentors through Avado Connect, ensuring they receive real-world career guidance, networking opportunities, and industry insights. Combined with the features in this premium CIPD course offering, students will be better equipped to enter management-level HR positions.

Jill Kayton, Head of Product at Avado, highlights the importance of this enhanced offering: "In today's evolving HR landscape, professionals need more than just theoretical knowledge—they need practical experience and the ability to navigate complex scenarios with confidence. CIPD Level 5 Plus bridges the gap between education and real-world application, giving learners the skills, insights, and hands-on exposure they need to succeed in their HR careers."

This premium course is designed for HR professionals who want to elevate their expertise, gain real-world experience, and accelerate their career progression. The CIPD Level 5 Plus course is available now, and those who enrol this month will gain access to the first mock employment tribunal in April – a unique opportunity to experience real-world HR legal procedures in action.

About Avado:

Avado is a leading provider of CIPD qualifications in the UK and Middle East. For over a decade, we have partnered with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) to empower HR and L&D professionals to excel in their careers. With a proven track record, Avado has guided over 50,000 learners towards their professional goals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to develop and grow.

Contact: Enquiries@avadolearning.com / +44 20 3906 7100 / www.avadolearning.com