Automotive Motor Market Worth $49.07 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive motor market size is expected to reach USD 49.07 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Automotive industry is currently going through technological advancements to cater to the changing consumer preferences. Automotive manufacturers emphasize on producing efficient motors. Furthermore, rising need for fuel-efficient vehicles is fueling the need for automotive motors with better performance and higher efficiency. Rising demand for fuel efficient vehicles along with stringent environmental norms is also resulting in development of lightweight raw materials without having to compromise the structural strength of the components.

Key suggestions from the report:

Brushed DC motor segment is expected to account for the highest automotive motor market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period ascribed to the factors, such as simple usage and low cost

Increasing demand for electrification of vehicles over the last few years is estimated to catapult the traction motors segment during the forecast period

Safety motors segment is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2025 owing to the increasing stringency of government rules and regulations regarding incorporation of safety systems in vehicles

Comfort application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next six years as comfort motor increased riding capability

Passenger vehicles segment is likely to emerge as a dominant segment over the forecast period owing to the rising production volumes of passenger vehicles across the globe

Asia Pacific dominated the market with more than 35% revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing vehicle production in developing countries of China , India , and Japan along with the rising demand for advanced safety features such as seat belt reminders, anti-lock braking systems and so on

Key players such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation dominated the market in 2018 with their emphasis on expanding market presence through mergers and acquisitions

Read 97 page research report with ToC on "Automotive Motor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Motor Type (Brushed DC, Traction), By Application, By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-motor-market

Rising preference for electric vehicles coupled with the increasing automobile production is anticipated to drive the automotive motors market in the forthcoming years. Automotive motors are widely used in car chassis, powertrain systems, internal/external comfort control systems, and safety systems. Currently, these motors are also being implemented in automated doors, wipers, sunroof systems, massage seats, and adjustable mirrors of vehicles. Increasing demand for vehicles with these advancements is expected to fuel the market growth.

Rising adoption of electric vehicles to alleviate problems, such as oil dependency, global warming, and environmental pollution is expected to bode well for the market growth. Various governments have initiated and implemented policies to encourage the production and adoption of electric vehicles. Factors, such as developments in electric vehicle production technology and rising emphasis on renewable energy are expected to drive the demand for electric vehicles. Increasing government support for green vehicles is projected to further propel the demand. Improving battery technology and forthcoming regulation of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles are boosting the outlook for electric vehicles. Rising popularity of electric vehicles is anticipated spur many innovations in automotive electric motors. Electric car manufacturers prefer using automotive motors in vehicles owing to low maintenance, higher efficiency, high operating speed, and quick response.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive motor market based on motor type, sales channel, application, vehicle type and region:

Automotive Motor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Brushed DC Motor



Brushless DC Motor



Stepper Motor



Traction Motor

Automotive Motor Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

OEM



Aftermarket

Automotive Motor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Safety



Comfort



Performance

Automotive Motor Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Electric Vehicle



BEV





PHEV



Non-Electric Vehicle



Passenger





LCV





HCV

Automotive Motor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.