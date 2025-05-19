Automotive Interior Materials Market worth $65.26 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Polymer, Genuine Leather, Fabric), Application (Seat, Dashboards, Safety Components), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Buses & Coaches), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", automotive interior materials market size was USD 53.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 65.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.52%, between 2025 and 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Interior Materials Market"

150 – Tables

61 – Figures

250 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=89

The demand for automotive interior materials remains strong, driven by their critical role in enhancing passenger safety, improving the cabin environments, and extending vehicle durability in modern transportation. As automakers face increasingly stringent safety regulations and strive to deliver interiors that combine comfort, durability, and visual appeal, reliance on advanced interior materials continues to grow. These materials offer key advantages, including superior comfort, design flexibility, noise reduction, and enhanced safety features, making them integral to contemporary automotive design strategies. The global shift toward vehicle electrification and autonomous driving is accelerating innovation in interior technologies and sustainable materials. Automakers are increasingly focusing on transforming the vehicle cabin into a space that enhances both the driving experience and passenger well-being. Regulatory pressures related to occupant safety and environmental sustainability are further encouraging the adoption of high-performance, eco-friendly interior solutions across both developed and emerging markets. As a result, the automotive interior materials market is poised for sustained, healthy growth over the forecast period.

The fabric type accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value, of the global automotive interior materials market, in 2024.

Fabric materials accounted for the second-largest share of the automotive interior materials market in 2024, driven by their cost-effectiveness, comfort, and high degree of customization. Fabric is widely utilized in mid-range and economy vehicle segments, which together represent a substantial portion of global automotive sales. Advancements in textile technology have significantly enhanced the durability, stain resistance, and aesthetic appeal of fabric materials, making them an attractive choice for both manufacturers and consumers. The sustained demand for affordable yet stylish automotive interiors continue to support the adoption of fabric-based solutions. In response to market dynamics, leading companies are actively investing in the development of next-generation fabric materials—focusing on improved performance characteristics, expanded application potential, and alignment with evolving design and consumer trends.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=89

Heavy commercial vehicles accounted for the third-largest share of the automotive interior materials market, in terms of value, in 2024.

In 2024, heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) represented the third-largest end-use segment in the automotive interior materials market by value. The sustained demand for durable, high-performance interior components in long-haul trucks and buses continues to support the segment's significant market share. This growth is driven by increasing industry emphasis on driver comfort, safety, and ergonomic design. Manufacturers are investing in advanced interior materials that can withstand intensive usage while offering enhanced aesthetic appeal. Simultaneously, fleet operators are prioritizing materials that are durable, easy to maintain, and resistant to wear, aligning with operational efficiency goals. As the commercial vehicle segment undergoes ongoing modernization, interior quality and design have emerged as key differentiators—influencing purchasing decisions and contributing to enhanced brand perception in a competitive market.

North America was the third-largest automotive interior materials market in terms of value, in 2024.

In 2024, North America ranked as the third-largest regional market for automotive interior materials by value. This position is largely attributed to the region's strong automotive manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the United States and Mexico. Consumer preferences in North America lean heavily toward premium interior finishes, especially in high-demand vehicle segments such as SUVs and pickup trucks. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and a growing emphasis on sustainable, lightweight materials have further accelerated innovation in automotive interior design.

Regional automakers are prioritizing comfort, advanced technology integration, and safety, driving demand for high-performance interior materials with enhanced functionality. Additionally, strategic alliances, R&D investments, and product innovation by key industry players have played a vital role in sustaining market growth and competitiveness across the region.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=89

The key players profiled in the report include Lear Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Forvia (France), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Grupo Antolín-Irausa, S.A.U. (Spain), Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (China), SEIREN CO., LTD. (Japan), DK Leather Seats Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), DRÄXLMAIER Group (Germany), and among others.

Get access to the latest updates on Automotive Interior Materials Companies and Automotive Interior Materials Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Vibration Damping Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Automotive Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Industrial Lubricants Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Milled Carbon Fiber Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg