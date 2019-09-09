Automotive E-Axle Market Worth $27.19 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 23.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive e-axle market size is projected to reach USD 27.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Electric vehicle production directly influences the demand for automotive e-axles as it is an integral component of a vehicle. Prominent countries such as South Korea and Germany have set aggressive production targets for electric vehicles, which is expected to drive growth for automotive electric axle market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The North American passenger car e-axle market was valued at USD 1,139.0 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period

The Mexican passenger car e-axle segment is estimated to be the fastest growing in North America , registering a CAGR of 27.9% over the forecast period

By application, the U.K. passenger car e-axle segment dominated the front type segment in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.9 million by 2025, growing at CAGR of 66.7% over the forecast period

The global market for automotive e-axle is consolidated in nature and is dominated by established players such as Dana Incorporated, Melrose Industries PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Schaeffler AG

Commercial vehicle e-axle market has gained momentum in terms of sales revenue in North America and Asia Pacific . In 2018, the market was dominated by the U.S. and China , which accounted for the majority market shares.

Read 81 page research report with TOC on "Automotive E-Axle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Front, Rear), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-e-axle-market

The availability of low-cost labor and raw materials has been a key contributing factor for the increased production of vehicles in the Asia Pacific. For instance, in 2018, China was recognized as the largest electric car manufacturer. Additionally, the growing population and increasing disposable income have led to increase in automobile sales. The high demand for premium and luxury electric vehicles, especially in developing economies such as India and China, is expected to further drive the market growth for automotive e-axles.

The electric vehicle market growth is primarily driven by the development of public EV charging infrastructure. As such, numerous nations have been promoting the installation of charging infrastructure at public places. The development of charging facilities is a lucrative business opportunity for both government and private sector companies, which, in turn, is likely to drive the growth of electric cars and automotive electric axle drive market. Other factors driving the market growth include various regulations and policies introduced by governments to increase the adoption of electric vehicles.

A keen focus toward research and development in the automotive e-axle technology has resulted in the reduction of overall assembly weight and imparted an effective and compact design. The enhanced design has enabled integrators to accommodate more batteries, which eventually extends the ferry range of electric vehicles. Prominent players are focusing on developing a series of new products that are suited for various vehicle platforms. For instance, in January 2019, BorgWarner launched an integrated automotive e-axle named iDM. The newly-developed product comes in three different versions and is suited for both front and rear applications of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive e-axle market based on vehicle type, namely passenger car segment and commercial vehicle segment. The passenger car e-axle segment has further been segmented based on application and region, whereas the commercial vehicle e-axle segment has been sub-segmented based on region:

Passenger Car E-Axle Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2015 - 2025)

Front



Rear

Passenger Car E-Axle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



RoW

Commercial Vehicle E-Axle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



RoW

Find more research reports on Automotive and Transportation Industry, by Grand View Research:

Commercial Helicopters Market – Global commercial helicopters market is expected to recover from an extended slump as the global economy recovers from a fiscal meltdown. The commercial helicopters market witnessed unprecedented growth in the global sales of civil rotorcraft at the advent of 21 st century.

– Global commercial helicopters market is expected to recover from an extended slump as the global economy recovers from a fiscal meltdown. The commercial helicopters market witnessed unprecedented growth in the global sales of civil rotorcraft at the advent of 21 century. Robot Cars And Trucks Market – Global robot cars and trucks market is poised to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to technological proliferation and increasing prominence for automated driving technology in the automobile industry.

– Global robot cars and trucks market is poised to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to technological proliferation and increasing prominence for automated driving technology in the automobile industry. Road Haulage Market – Global road haulage market is estimated to witness a strong growth over the forecast period due to the rise in demand for fast and efficient road transportation. Legislative initiatives have increasingly liberalized the road haulage market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.