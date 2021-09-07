Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size Worth $4.73 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing usage of advanced functional materials to improve aesthetics, reduce weight, and enhance the performance of vehicles is expected to drive the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The interior attachment application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to high demand for vehicles with improved aesthetics

Emulsion-based adhesive tapes are expected to witness the fastest CAGR on account of the wide usage of these products in permanent application in car exteriors

The powertrain application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth on account of the rising product penetration in electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains

Europe dominated the global market, in terms of revenue share, in 2020 owing to the high per vehicle content of tapes in the European automotive car models

Key market players focus on improving the product application scope in niche areas, such as powertrains and battery compartments, which is expected to drive the industry growth.

Technological developments and performance enhancements in vehicles have led to the installation of specialized components, which is expected to have a positive impact on the product demand. In addition, the increasing focus of manufacturers on the development of lightweight vehicles will augment the product demand.

The global automotive market is witnessing switching trends with growing popularity and demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs). Prominent vehicle manufacturers are aiming to comply with environmental standards and emission norms by reducing vehicle pollutants at a significant level. Thus, battery-operated vehicles including cars, mini trucks, and others are gaining popularity across the globe, which, in turn, is expected to drive the product demand.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive adhesive tapes market on the basis of application, adhesive chemistry, and region:

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Wire Harnessing



Powertrain



Acoustic Insulation



Interior Attachment



Exterior Attachment



Electronics



Chassis & Wheels

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Adhesive Chemistry Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Solvent-based Adhesives



Emulsion-based Adhesives



Hot Melt Adhesives



Radiation Adhesives

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of World

List of Key Players of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market

L&L Products, Inc.

Sika Automotive AG

The 3M Company

Company Nitto Denko Corp.

Lida Industry Co, Ltd.

ThreeBond Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

ABI Tape Products

Adchem Corporation

Avery Dennison Corp.

Saint Gobain

Berry Plastics

tesa SE

Lintec Corp.

