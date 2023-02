Autoliv publishes its Annual Report for 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIV.sdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Form 10-K is available at the SEC Edgar website: www.sec.gov and on autoliv.com.

Autoliv has also filed its Autoliv 2022 Update and its 2022 Sustainability Report with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority - Finansinspektionen.

The Autoliv 2022 Update and the 2022 Sustainability Report will be available on autoliv.com.

Shareholders can receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by e-mailing their request to: ir@autoliv.com

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2022, our products saved close to 35,000 lives and reduced more than 450,000 injuries.

Our close to 70,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2022 amounted to US $ 8.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

