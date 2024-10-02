Austria Post Selects Escher's Retail Platform to Modernize its Retail Network

Leading Logistics and Postal Service Provider Forges Ahead with Nationwide Retail Network Modernization, Enhancing Customer Convenience and Access

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Escher, a leading global post and courier software and software services provider, is pleased to announce that Austria Post has chosen Escher's next-generation Omnichannel Retail Platform to power its post office network. This decision underscores the Post's deep commitment to enhanced customer service and future-proofing its operations. In a strategic move to enhance service offerings and support customers even more effectively, this network-wide migration empowers Austria Post to swiftly adapt to evolving customer needs, ensuring a consistent experience at every touchpoint across its retail network.

Austria Post is the leading logistics and postal service provider in Austria and is firmly focused on providing the highest level of service to its citizens. With over 20,000 full-time employees, the Post offers a wide range of services which includes letter mail, parcel and express mail service, logistics, financial, and several value-added services. "This decision to implement Escher's Omnichannel Retail Platform, Austria Post reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional convenience and access to postal services for all our customers," said Holger Tacke, Head of Retail Operations, Austria Post. "This initiative supports Austria Post's adaptability and responsiveness to the ever-evolving postal and e-commerce landscape, alongside changing consumer preferences, while upholding the outstanding service our customers rely on."

The migration to Escher's next-generation Retail Platform is a testament to Austria Post's dedication to offering unmatched convenience and accessibility to postal services for its customers. With this investment, Austria Post aims to sustain its leadership position, anticipating and responding to industry trends, and maintain its exceptional standard of customer service in the postal sector. Additionally, using a single, completely integrated platform eliminates the need to rely on separate solutions that would then require extensive customizations or configurations.

"We're proud to be a part of Austria Post's innovative efforts to expand their branch digital offerings. Their forward-thinking approach to continually enhancing the customer experience through digital innovation is why they continue to deliver strong results," said Brody Buhler, CEO of Escher Group. "This will build on their state-of-the-art self-service offering to create a common platform across their channels, giving them unmatched speed to market and flexibility, which are required for e-commerce."

About Escher

Escher provides software solutions to the world's leading Post & Courier operators to manage their mission-critical workflows across retail, delivery and distribution, helping connect nearly 1 billion consumers with global eCommerce networks. Escher's software powers Post office operations for approximately half of global GDP ex China, processes millions of parcels through sortation every year, and helps the smooth running of last mile delivery for dozens of Post and courier organisations across the globe.