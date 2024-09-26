Escher appoints Nick Stone as Chief Financial Officer

Escher strengthens senior leadership team as it looks to the next stage of growth

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Escher, a leading global post and courier software and software services provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Nick Stone as Chief Financial Officer. Nick is a highly experienced CFO with a strong track record, built over 20 years across a range of international businesses.

Previously, Nick was CFO at Braemar plc, a global shipbroking operation, between 2019 and 2023, before which he held multiple financial and operational board positions in a mixture of public and private businesses. Alongside capital markets experience, Nick brings broad operational leadership skills, including executing corporate activity and delivering strategic changes, together with expertise running international finance operations.

Nick Stone, incoming CFO, commented, "Escher has built an enviable position at the forefront of the global post industry. Its extensive customer base, growing level of recurring revenues and well-invested technology offerings all point to an exciting expansion opportunity. I look forward to joining Brody and the team, working together to drive the business forward."

Brody Buhler, CEO of Escher, commented, "We are delighted to welcome a finance executive of Nick's calibre to the Escher team. His experience in supporting the growth of innovative global businesses will be invaluable to us as we continue our expansion strategy. I would also like to thank John DiBari for his support of the last two years. Together we have built a business with a strong financial foundation, and we wish him all the very best in his next endeavours."

About Escher

Escher provides software solutions to the world's leading Post & Courier operators to manage their mission-critical workflows across retail, delivery and distribution, helping connect nearly 1 billion consumers with global eCommerce networks. Escher's software powers Post office operations for approximately half of global GDP ex China, processes millions of parcels through sortation every year, and helps the smooth running of last mile delivery for dozens of Post and courier organisations across the globe.

