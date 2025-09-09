Escher appoints Yuval Tori as Chief Commercial Officer

Appointment strengthens commercial execution and accelerates Escher's expansion into new markets.

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Escher, a leading global post and courier technology provider and a postal transformation consultant, today announced the appointment of Yuval Tori as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Based in London, Yuval will lead Escher's sales and marketing functions and guide the commercial structure of current and future deals, helping customers modernize delivery networks and bring new services to market.

A seasoned leader in logistics technology, Yuval has built and scaled high-performing commercial teams across last-mile delivery platforms and mobility data businesses. His appointment aligns with Escher's strategy to extend its leadership in post operations into logistics and fulfilment, addressing the evolving needs of postal operators and the wider retail market.

"Escher's mission—connecting retail, delivery, and distribution at a national scale—resonates with the growth agenda I hear from posts, shippers and carriers," said Yuval Tori, CCO of Escher. "By unifying our go-to-market, strengthening partnerships, and bringing greater commercial rigor to how we structure deals, we will help customers launch new services faster, optimize last-mile operations, and grow profitable revenue."

"We're delighted to welcome Yuval to Escher," said Brody Buhler, CEO of Escher. "His track record in logistics technology and experience scaling global commercial teams aligns perfectly with our strategy. With Yuval leading our commercial organization and shaping the economics of our offerings, we will accelerate innovation and deliver even greater outcomes for our customers across the post and courier ecosystem."

About Escher

Universal Postal Union Consultative Committee (UPU CC) member Escher provides consultancy services and software solutions to the world's leading Post & Courier operators to help guide their strategic decision-making and manage their mission-critical workflows across retail, delivery and distribution, helping connect nearly 1 billion consumers with global eCommerce networks. Escher's software powers Post office operations for approximately half of global GDP ex China, processes millions of parcels through sortation every year, and helps the smooth running of last mile delivery for dozens of Post and courier organizations across the globe.

