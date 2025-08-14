Strategic roadmap delivers 5× last–mile productivity, digital customer journeys, and a clear path to profitability.

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Escher , a leading global post and courier software and software services provider, today announced the successful completion of its postal consultancy engagement with Cpost International.

Comprehensive Plan, Tangible Impact

Cpost International of Curaçao Leverages Escher Expertise to Accelerate Postal Transformation (PRNewsfoto/Escher)

Escher's advisory team delivered a 40–initiative roadmap spanning growth, optimisation, and innovation. Highlights include:

Last-mile transformation: Deployment of Community Mailboxes and smart parcel lockers projected to multiply last–mile productivity five–fold while enhancing customer convenience.

Digital – first upgrades such as automated delivery notifications, electronic Proof–of–Delivery, and robotic process automation, to streamline core workflows.

Organisational redesign that separates postal and non–postal business units, sharpening operational accountability.

A disciplined cost–efficiency programme expected to reduce operating expenses and provide Cpost International a tailored, realistic, and achievable path to profitability.

Industry Endorsement on the Global Stage

The roadmap drew praise from postal leaders at the Universal Postal Union's Small Island Developing States forum in Jamaica, where Cpost CEO Jervhes Josephia highlighted Escher's consultancy approach.

"Escher's team provided us with a crystal-clear roadmap to modernize our network, unlock new e-commerce revenue streams, and serve island communities more efficiently. In response to the global decline in mail volumes, we are strategically focused on expanding our logistics and parcel business, and Escher is a key partner in driving that transformation," said Jervhes Josephia, CEO of Cpost International. "Their insight and commitment have set Cpost International on a confident path toward sustainable growth."

Expanding Escher's Transformation Credentials

Though known for world class software, Escher also uses deep industry knowledge to provide strategic consultancy services as part of designing and delivering postal service platforms.

"The vision and commitment of Cpost International's leadership has been the key to their success," noted Brody Buhler, CEO, Escher Group. "We're delighted to help operators translate vision into measurable outcomes and look forward to supporting similar transformations worldwide."

About Escher

Universal Postal Union Consultative Committee (UPU CC) member Escher provides consultancy services and software solutions to the world's leading Post & Courier operators helping guide their strategic decision–making and manage their mission–critical workflows across retail, delivery, and distribution. Escher's software powers postal operations for approximately half of global GDP excluding China, processes millions of parcels through sortation weekly and helps the smooth running of last-mile delivery for postal and courier organizations worldwide.

