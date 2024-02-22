Austria Launches Digital Vehicle Registration

VIENNA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'youniqx Identity', a pioneering leader in digital identity solutions and a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House (OSD), announces the successful launch of the digital vehicle registration within the Austrian digital ID app, 'eAusweise'. This achievement adds to the company's distinguished record, including the successful deployment of digital identity apps such as 'eID.li' in the Principality of Liechtenstein and 'eAusweise' for the Republic of Austria.

Austria offers fully digital roadside check

The newly introduced digital vehicle registration within the well-established 'eAusweise' app allows Austrian citizens to display their combined driving license and vehicle registration with just one tap on their smartphone. This way, roadside checks can now be conducted fully digital between Austrian law enforcement and Austrian citizens. With over 550,000 active mobile driving licenses in Austria, the momentum of identity digitisation has steadily increased since the initial launch of 'eAusweise' in late 2022. This reflects a broad acceptance of user-friendly and secure digital ID solutions among the Austrian population.

Helmut Lackner, CEO of OSD and youniqx Identity, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating: "This successful launch demonstrates the dedication of youniqx Identity to deliver innovative solutions to governments and their citizens".

Individual Solutions for Austria and Liechtenstein

In addition to its achievements in digital identity apps, youniqx Identity has also developed individual secure software interfaces connecting existing civil register databases for their customers in Austria and Liechtenstein. Helmut Lackner emphasizes the company's commitment to offer modern digital identity solutions as well as compartmentalized ID solutions: "The recent success builds on our past accomplishments. It's a showcase for our ability to meet the individual needs of our customers".

About youniqx Identity

youniqx Identity is a leading software developer specializing in digital identities. As a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House (OSD), youniqx Identity is dedicated to delivering innovative and user-friendly digital identity solutions as well as modern, secure and efficient modular software solutions for governments. With a proven track record of successful projects and international collaborations, the company remains at the forefront of the digital identity landscape.

Contact:

Thomas Pascher

+43 664 88690977

pascher@staatsdruckerei.at