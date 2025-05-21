Republic of Suriname successfully launches new ePassport by OSD

VIENNA, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The Republic of Suriname announces the official launch of its new biometric ePassport for all Surinamese citizens. The new ePassport boasts a fully redesigned look, incorporating the iconic flora and fauna of the South American coastal state. With the new ePassport generation, the Republic of Suriname also enhances the security of its passport through cutting-edge features like a polycarbonate datapage and multiple laser security elements.

One of the most modern ePassports in South America

The new Suriname ePassport features an exceptional design inspired by the country's rich natural heritage. "OSD is proud to have been selected by the Republic of Suriname to supply the new generation of highly secure ePassports," states Claudia Schwendimann, CEO of OSD International GmbH. The new passport generation showcases vibrant multicolour intaglio printing and integrates state-of-the-art security features such as true-colour UV elements, multiple laser security features, a transparent window and surface embossing.

Successful Launch at End of April 2025

The ePassport was officially rolled out on April 25th, 2025, with Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, becoming the first official passport holder. "We are delighted to introduce our citizens to one of the most secure and beautifully designed passports in the world, showcasing our country's rich heritage and commitment to security. This marks a significant milestone for the representation of the Republic of Suriname on the international stage," comments Prewien Ramadhin, Director e-Government Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Suriname.

For a full visual guide through the passport, visit: https://youtu.be/EOmmb0eQrmo

Leading role in ID solutions on five continents

With the Suriname project, OSD reaffirms its position as a leading provider of secure identity solutions, offering innovative solutions for both physical and digital identity management – trusted by numerous customers on five continents.

