Augmented Reality Market Size Worth $340.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 43.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global augmented reality market size is estimated to reach USD 340.16 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43.8% from 2021 to 2028. Continued innovations in the Augmented Reality (AR) realm, which have triggered the adoption of the technology in several industries and industry verticals, is fueling market growth. People are increasingly adopting the AR-supported online platforms for shopping, education, and social media interactions, among other purposes, for a better immersion experience. The introduction of Website-based AR (WebAR), a digital technology that allows users to directly access AR on the internet without having to download any application, is expected to create substantial opportunities for the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Smartphone proliferation and widescale adoption of AR in mobile games are expected to drive the growth of the market

The handheld devices display segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of over 45.0% from 2021 to 2028

The industrial and manufacturing application segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Augmented Reality Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Display (HMD & Smart Glass, HUD, Handheld Devices), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028"

E-commerce sales are on the rise as brick and mortar retail stores remain temporarily shut, in various parts of the world in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, several businesses are launching new products online and adopting AR technology to provide an immersive experience to buyers. AR and 3D visualization are allowing consumers to experience products virtually in real time before making a buying decision.

The adoption of AR technology in the education industry is also gaining traction owing to the potential of the technology to help students in experiencing a more detailed and live explanation of informative concepts. The adoption of augmented reality in the education industry is poised for significant growth over the forecast period as several educational institutions are shifting their courses and lectures to virtual event platforms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand View Research has segmented the global augmented reality market on the basis of component, display, application, and region:

Augmented Reality Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hardware



Software

Augmented Reality Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

HMD & Smart Glass



HUD



Handheld Devices

Augmented Reality Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Education



E-commerce & Retail



Gaming & Entertainment



Healthcare



Industrial & Manufacturing



Others

Augmented Reality Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Augmented Reality Market

Google, LLC

Sony Corporation

Facebook LLC

Magic Leap, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

HTC Corporation

Wikitude GmbH

Augmented Reality Headsets Market – The global augmented reality headsets market size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 73.8% from 2019 to 2025.

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market – The global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare market size was valued at USD 568.7 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period.

Gaming Market – The global gaming market size was valued at USD 97.80 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness remarkable growth over the next eight years. Technological proliferation and innovation in both hardware and software are expected to be key factors driving the market.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.