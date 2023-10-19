Audley Travel experts reveal the 3 top stopover locations to soak up as much culture as possible in a short stay

WITNEY, England, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The expert team of country specialists at Audley Travel have released their top 3 stopover locations where you can enjoy lots of cultural experiences during a very short stay. Miami, Singapore, and Dubai are the most popular choices for UK travellers looking to break up their long-haul journeys and explore different cultures. Here's why…

Miami

Known for its lengthy beaches and lively nightlife, Miami has Central and South American influence at its core. You'll find a thriving Cuban community in Little Havana's Calle Ocho area, where live jazz spills from bars serving rum and Cuban roast pork, and regular festivals fill the streets with colour.

You could also explore the warren of boutiques, sculptures, and fine-dining restaurants in the Design District, admire street art emblazoned on the Wynwood Walls, and stroll through affluent Coral Gables with its Art Deco buildings, including the former home of Al Capone.

Monty Bampfield, USA specialist at Audley Travel, says: "Miami is known as the Gateway to the Americas thanks to its direct links to Central and South America, so it's an ideal location to base yourself for a few nights to break up your flight."

Singapore

Singapore is a popular jumping off point for those travelling to Southeast Asia, Australia, or New Zealand thanks to its web of flight connections, world-class hotels, and futuristic skyline.

You can wander through the otherworldly green space of Gardens by the Bay, following the aerial walkway for views over Marina Bay. Head to lantern-lit Chinatown to try some herbal tea and explore the Hindu temples and incense-scented shops of Little India. And taste your way through the many sizzling street-food markets.

"With its convenient location, wide-ranging choice of hotels, and diverse dining options, it's no wonder Singapore is a favourite stopover choice," says Alex Shepherd, Southeast Asia specialist at Audley Travel. 'In just a short space of time, you're able to explore most of the city thanks to its efficient MRT network.

Dubai

Dubai offers near-guaranteed sun on your way to or from your primary destination, a huge array of shops and restaurants, and the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. But, delve a little deeper and you'll also find traditional Bedouin buildings and souqs, desert dunes ripe for adventure, and attractions designed to suit any age, like the recently opened Museum of the Future.

Hannah Guest, Dubai specialist at Audley Travel, says: "Dubai features on many flight paths, and makes a worthwhile addition to a wider trip. Whether you want to unwind in the dry heat, spend your way through Dubai Mall, or take the time to explore the city's mix of cultures, there's plenty of ways to fill a couple of days."

