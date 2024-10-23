The USA named the top destination in the ranking of most ghost and vampire tours, top 100 horror film settings

Experts at Audley Travel have delved into data from World Population Review, Tripadvisor, and Rotten Tomatoes to uncover the world's most haunted hotspots for spooky trips

WITNEY, England, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the highest number of ghost and vampire tours, the USA ranked first. When it came to the most castles, Japan was number three. And for horror movie settings, the top five include New York, California, Japan, Canada, and South Korea.

The United States is top-ranked for ghost and vampire tours

From the witchy town of Salem to the many spirits that haunt New Orleans, the USA boasts the highest number of ghost- and vampire-themed tours: 723, according to Audley's data.

USA – 723 Canada – 31 India – 30 Australia – 27 Jamaica – 24

Monty Bampfield, USA specialist at Audley, says: "Everything is bigger in the USA, and that includes the thrills and scares.

If you're looking for a classic ghost tour, Monty recommends a supernatural trolly tour of Boston: "As one of the country's oldest cities, Boston is the perfect setting for a ghost tour. You'll take a trolly tour through the city's narrow, cobblestone streets, with stops at historic graveyards to hear stories from New England's darker chapters."

Japan is ranked third for most castles

According to Audley's data, the USA also ranks first for having the highest number of castles (303), followed by Armenia (293), and Audley's favourite Japan (264).

USA – 303 Armenia – 293 Japan – 264 Azerbaijan – 106 Canada – 69

"The Japan archipelago has seen a lot of strife in its history," remarks Audley Regional Product Manager David Peat. "As a result, you'll find a lot of defensive architecture.

Top five most common settings for horror films

An analysis of the top 100 horror films of all time showed that the USA's New York and California have been the setting for the most, with seven and four respectively, followed by Japan and Canada, both with four, and South Korea with three.

New York – USA - 7 California – USA - 4 Japan - 4 Canada - 4 South Korea - 3

"New York City and LA are both major cinematic centres," says Karl. "Add in Americans' deep love of the horror genre in general, and it only makes sense that those states are the setting for a lot of the great horror films.

Whether you're interested in a ghost-themed vacation, from start to finish, or just want to add a shivery touch to your next trip, Audley's experts have shared yet more ideas for Halloween.

