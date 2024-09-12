Atento Reaffirms Leadership in Frost & Sullivan's Ranking as a Leader in CX Management in 2024

The company excels in the innovation and growth matrices by offering CX transformation solutions and demonstrating its innovation capabilities.

MADRID, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and an industry leader in Latin America, has once again been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™ for Customer Experience Management in Latin America.

FROST RADAR:™ Customer Experience Management Market in Latin America 2024

This recognition highlights not only Atento's ability to innovate, but also its comprehensive focus on digital transformation and the implementation of advanced technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), that not only improve the customer experience, but also optimize operational costs for its customers.

With more than 200 competitors in the region, Atento has positioned itself as a leader for the third consecutive year, demonstrating a unique ability to combine cutting-edge technology with a customer-centric approach.

Boosting Innovation: AI Center of Excellence and AtentoNext

The CX market in Latin America is at a pivotal moment. Companies are looking for strategic allies capable of implementing technological solutions that improve the efficiency and quality of customer service.

In 2023, Atento launched its Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AI CoE), centralizing the development of a GenAI product portfolio. Backed by a global AI committee and strict security and privacy policies, this center ensures the secure integration of artificial intelligence into the transformation of the customer experience. In addition, Atento is the only company on Frost's radar that has a start-up accelerator: Atento Next.

AI-based technology at the service of talent and the customer

Atento has implemented a GenAI-based tool for recruitment that simulates different candidate profiles and assesses key skills, such as empathy, resolution skills, and objection management. With this tool, the company ensures that the right talent is incorporated into the team, optimizing recruitment processes and reducing associated costs.

In addition, Atento has developed a predictive model of staff turnover, based on AI, which analyzes the probability of an employee leaving the company. This solution allows Atento to customize its approach to each agent, increasing their well-being, engagement, and productivity, while reducing turnover rates.

Likewise, with Atento AI Studio, a proprietary Artificial Intelligence platform, Atento elevates the customer experience and transforms the operational efficiency of companies, within an ethical, secure and private framework. Within the Company's comprehensive ecosystem of AI solutions and capabilities, Atento AI Studio is positioned as a fundamental piece to optimize customer CX.

Strategic Perspective and Growth Opportunities

Frost & Sullivan highlights that Atento is in a privileged position and has consolidated its position as a trusted advisor in customer experience management (CXM). The company's ability to integrate GenAI and adjacent technologies allows companies to implement solutions that in addition to significantly improving service quality, optimize costs.

"As it intensifies the use of GenAI and adjacent technologies, Atento helps companies securely and strategically implement the right tools to reduce costs and increase quality of service, cementing Atento as a trusted partner for its customers in the customer experience management (CXM) sector." Sebastian Menutti affirms, Frost Radar Research Director. "But CXM services are not a technology-only game, and Atento has found the right mix of people, processes and technology."

The report highlights Atento's strategy to diversify its customer portfolio, attracting both new customers and expanding its relationship with existing ones, especially in sectors such as technology; travel and hospitality; retail and electronics; banking, financial services and insurance; media and entertainment; and health.

With the consolidation of the CXM industry, Frost & Sullivan forecasts a wide range of growth opportunities in the short to medium term for Atento, as various organizations look to bring in new BPO providers. This puts Atento in an advantageous position to capture new opportunities in an ever-evolving market.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BTO") services in Latin America and one of the leading providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the leading providers of BTO nearshoring CRM services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model in 17 countries, employing approximately 110,000 people. Atento, which serves more than 400 customers, offers a wide range of CRM BTO services through multiple channels. The majority of Atento's clients are leading multinational companies in the telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail and government sectors. In recent years, the company has been recognized for its excellence by several global industry analysts, including Everest, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan and ISG. Forbes recognized Atento as one of the 100 best companies to work for in Spain in 2023, while Great Place to Work® has continuously ranked us as one of the 25 best companies to work for worldwide. We have also been recognized as the 1st company in the sector worldwide to achieve the ISO 56002 Innovation Management Certification, which we have maintained for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.atento.com

