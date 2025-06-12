Atento reinforces its commercial strategy with the appointment of Armando Trivellato as new Tech Sales Director

Armando Trivellato's appointment reinforces Atento's strategic commitment to accelerate its growth in the U.S. BTO services market and technology portfolio.

MADRID, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business transformation process outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and an industry leader, today announced the appointment of Armando Trivellato as its new Global Head of Tech Sales, effective immediately. Trivellato joins the team led by Nick Delis, Chief Commercial Officer of Atento.

This strategic appointment underscores Atento's commitment to accelerating its growth in the BTO services market, particularly in advanced CX technology solutions. Based in the United States, Armando Trivellato brings more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles at multinational technology, telecommunications, and customer service companies.

Prior to joining Atento, Armando was Head of Growht at Inconcert, where he led the development of sales strategies and business expansion. Previously, he served as Vice President of Iberia and Latin America at Five9 for three years, playing a key role in opening strategic markets and collaborating with major brands in the Customer Experience (CX) space. His career also includes senior positions in companies such as Polycom, Avaya and Lucent Technologies, where he led growth strategies across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

In his new role, Armando Trivellato will lead the growth strategy of Atento's technology services portfolio, focusing on the commercialization of these products in the U.S., EMEA and Brazil. His experience in designing and implementing effective business strategies and leading multidisciplinary teams will be instrumental in enhancing Atento's augmented AI and real-time offerings.

Nick Delis, Chief Commercial Officer of Atento, commented: " We are thrilled to welcome Armando to our team. His extensive experience and proven track record in the technology sector will be key to strengthening our advanced service offerings and expanding our excellence in the U.S., EMEA and LatAm markets.

Armando Trivellato added: "It is an honor to join Atento at such an exciting time of transformation and growth. I look forward to contributing to the company's leadership in the CX and EX industry, driving innovation through technology with a human approach. Atento's agility in putting the customer first is unmatched, and I am confident that together we will achieve new milestones."

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BTO") services in Latin America and one of the world's leading providers. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring CRM BTO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 17 countries, employing approximately 110,000 people.

