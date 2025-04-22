Atento advances in its business strategy to lead the BTO sector, driven by Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions

The company is evolving towards a SaaS business model that provides companies with advanced technological tools that optimize customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX), driving operational efficiency and hyperpersonalization.

Consulting is fundamental to enhancing key business experiences. Therefore, in the last six months we have tripled our consulting teams globally.

MADRID, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento continues to advance in its business strategy to lead the Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) sector. This strategic transformation is based on the integration of advanced technology with Customer Experience (CX) and Employer Experience (EX) solutions in the SaaS model, as well as specialized CX consulting to optimize interaction between brands and consumers, driving hyperpersonalization, intelligent automation, and operational efficiency.

In recent years, the company has developed AI-based capabilities, such as conversational interfaces, real-time information processing to improve interactions, or the use of insights to enhance informed decision-making. Atento is betting on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model to offer companies flexible, scalable, and efficient solutions that contribute to improving CX.

"Atento's evolution in recent years responds to the growing market demand for more technological, scalable, and efficient solutions. We are evolving the traditional concept of CX to become a BTO-oriented company, where Artificial Intelligence and automation are at the heart of our value proposition," explains Eduardo Aguirre, CIO of Atento.

CX Consulting: a strategic pillar to elevate the value proposition

In addition to its strategic focus on technology, customer experience (CX) consulting is a key pillar in Atento's value proposition. The Company combines its experience in business process outsourcing with a consultative approach, helping companies transform their service models through strategies based on customer journey mapping, intelligent automation, and predictive analytics. This approach marked by technological innovation allows for designing hyperpersonalized experiences, optimizing processes, and improving decision-making based on strategic insights. The goal is to provide customized solutions that improve operational efficiency and business results for their clients.

The consulting line integrates a deep market analysis and an evaluation of the CX ecosystem in collaboration with strategic partners, allowing it to create customized solutions that not only design a specific transformation roadmap for each client but also drive sustainable strategies capable of guaranteeing their long-term growth and performance and business return.

The future of BTO with the human touch at the center

In the face of increasing automation, Atento is betting on a future with human service enhanced by technology, with new capabilities oriented towards it with which they can offer added value. Through artificial intelligence, data analysis, and intelligent automation, Atento seeks to optimize processes, improve operational efficiency, and elevate the quality of the customer experience, always maintaining the human touch as a key differentiator.

With this commitment to transformation, Atento reinforces its position towards leadership in the BTO sector, opening the door to a SaaS model where innovation, AI, and hyperpersonalization mark the path towards the future of customer service.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400541/4677794/Atento_logo.jpg