Assisted Reproductive Technology Market worth US$6.02 Billion by 2030 with 7.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, valued at US$4.02 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.0%, reaching US$4.29 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$6.02 billion by 2030. The assisted reproductive technology market has been segmented by type, technology, patient type, care settings, and region.

Increased levels of infertility caused by stress, lifestyle changes, and medical conditions are among the key drivers affecting the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market. The sector has expanded due to technological advancements such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), embryo freezing, and enhanced in-vitro fertilization (IVF) techniques that have significantly improved success rates. Industry growth is prevented by ethical and regulatory issues, including legal bans, expensive processes, and the ethical debate over the handling of embryos and surrogacy. Government backing from the state, a change in social perception, and rising public awareness all drive market growth. Improved healthcare infrastructure and greater disposable incomes in the developing world can spur developments in ART therapy.

By Based on type, Equipment maintains the largest market share in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market because they are at the forefront of fertility treatment and because reproductive technology is constantly changing. Incubators, micromanipulators, imaging equipment, and cryopreservation equipment are needed for procedures like in-vitro fertilization (IVF), embryo culture, and freezing sperm or eggs. Also fueling the use of sophisticated instruments is demand for higher accuracy, automation, and efficiency in ART laboratories. This segment is also fueled by the increase in the number of fertility clinics, ART success rates, and research in reproductive medicine. Demand for superior-quality instruments is increasing steadily as ART procedures become more complicated and prevalent, solidifying their market leadership.

By Based on technology, IVF accounts for the highest market share in the market for assisted reproductive technology because it has high success rates, universal usage, and ongoing technological progress. As the most effective method of treating fertility, in vitro fertilization can address different causes of infertility, including older mother age, male factor, and unexplained infertility. Because of the huge success provided by advances such as time-lapse imaging, freezing of the embryo, and preimplantation genetic screening, IVF is increasingly becoming the preferred treatment compared to other types of ART. Conception delay, rising infertility levels, and the rising awareness of fertility treatment are all contributing factors to the global demand for IVF. Increased growth of medical tourism, government encouragement for ART treatment, and the development of fertility clinics across the globe are other contributors to IVF's market leadership.

By Based on care settings, the fertility clinics segment is the largest assisted reproductive technology (ART) market share in care settings due to the increasing need for improved reproductive treatments, sophisticated medical infrastructure, and an increase in the number of cases of infertility worldwide. Fertility clinics offer the entire range of ART services, including in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), egg and sperm freezing, and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and therefore are patients' preferred destinations for fertility treatment. Fertility clinics are armed with the best technology, highly skilled professionals, and specialty labs, which give improved success rates for ART treatments.

Moreover, increasing awareness about fertility treatments, government subsidies, and the mushrooming of private fertility centers also contributed to the growth of this segment. The increasing trend of medical tourism for low-cost ART treatments in India, Thailand, and Spain also contributes to the dominance of the fertility clinics in the ART market

By geography, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow at the highest rate in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market in the next five years with the rising rate of infertility, increased awareness of fertility treatment, and an enhanced healthcare infrastructure. Lifestyle changes, postponed childbearing, and stress-related infertility are significant drivers of demand for ART procedures in the region. Government policies for infertility treatment, increased number of fertility clinics, and innovation in reproductive technology are propelling the market growth. Cost-effectiveness of ART procedures compared to Western nations and increasing medical tourism also fuel the growth of the market in the region. Increased acceptability of fertility preservation technologies such as egg freezing and surrogacy, and an increased number of middle-class individuals with improved disposable income, is expected to fuel long-term market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Key players in this market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies (such as product launches, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions). Prominent players in this market include CooperSurgical Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (Japan), Vitrolife (Sweden), Hamilton Thorne (US), Cook Medical Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea BIOMEDX (Australia), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), LENUS Pharma GesmbH (Austria), Zita West (UK), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Exeltis USA, Inc. (US), Vitabiotics Ltd (UK), FertiPro NV (Belgium), and AdvaCare Pharma (US), among others.

COOPERSURGICAL INC.

CooperSurgical Inc. is the global healthcare leader in providing innovative medical devices and solutions for women's health and fertility. It is a part of a larger healthcare company, The Cooper Companies. This business unit markets its products under various brand names, such as ORIGIO (IVF products), Reprogenetics (genetic testing solutions), and Life Global (media products as well as IVF laboratory air filtration products). CooperSurgical Inc. operates in over 100 countries worldwide. This vast geographic reach makes them a major player in the global healthcare market.

FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific provides advanced culture media, embryo transfer solutions, and diagnostic tools to enhance the success rates of IVF and embryo cryopreservation. Its strategies focus on continuous innovation and research to improve clinical outcomes, global expansion to meet the growing demand in emerging markets, and forming strategic partnerships with fertility clinics and research institutions. By investing in acquisitions and maintaining a customer-centric approach, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific strengthens its position as a key player in the ART sector, offering solutions to support fertility treatments and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

VITROLIFE

Vitrolife develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, and cultivation media related to assisted reproduction techniques. The company offers various products for procedures, such as sperm preparation, oocyte retrieval, conventional IVF, ICSI, embryo culture, embryo transfer, vitrification, and slow freezing. Vitrolife is one of the first companies to provide high-standard, ready-to-use culture media to IVF clinics. The fertility segment develops, produces, and markets nutrient solutions (media), products for cryopreservation, advanced disposable instruments such as needles and pipettes, and offers time-lapse technology for assisted reproduction.

