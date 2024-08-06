ASSEMBLY MENA NAMED SEO, WEB ANALYTICS AND UX/UI AGENCY OF RECORD FOR AL-FUTTAIM AUTOMOTIVE

Al-Futtaim Automotive, part of the renowned Al-Futtaim Group, operates an extensive portfolio of automotive brands and services across the UAE and beyond. Known for its robust infrastructure and wide network of showrooms and service centers, Al-Futtaim Automotive has established itself as a market leader through its commitment to quality and reliability.

Faisal Dean, CEO of Assembly MENA, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Al-Futtaim Automotive, a company that shares our passion for innovation and customer-centricity. Our expertise in data, technology, and talent will enable us to deliver exceptional value and drive growth for Al-Futtaim Automotive."

Assembly presented a comprehensive strategy for a smooth handover, including detailed audits of the Al-Futtaim Automotive website and specific SEO enhancements for Toyota and BYD as examples of two of their top brands. They also emphasized their cross-channel approach, integrating SEO, UI/UX, and analytics to ensure cohesive data collection and reporting. This holistic method aims to swiftly adapt to any changes in analytics tracking and UI/UX design, facilitating coordinated content planning and implementation.

Despite onboarding 22 brands simultaneously, Assembly led the charge, front-loaded resources, and planned different teams for the different Al-Futtaim Automotive brands. This enabled a seamless transition and immediate, in-parallel commencement of major tasks.

Katib Belkhodja, Director of Customer Centricity, Al-Futtaim Automotive, commented on the strategic collaboration, "Assembly demonstrated a strong depth of understanding and expertise in SEO, Data and Analytics. This approach aligns with our goals as we continue expanding our digital footprint and accelerating business transformation across brands. The agency will be a key partner in enhancing the user experience across all the brands within the Al-Futtaim Automotive portfolio, ultimately driving customer satisfaction, quality traffic to our websites, lead generation and business growth."

The partnership is a significant step in Al-Futtaim Automotive's strategy to embrace digitalization and drive customer-focused innovations and underscores their dedication to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance customer experiences and fortify business growth at every touchpoint.

The assignment is effective immediately.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com .

