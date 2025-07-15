ASSEMBLY APPOINTS FARHAD MIAH AS FIRST CHIEF CLIENT OFFICER FOR MENA REGION

Media veteran brings nearly two decades of experience to drive client excellence and regional growth

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, the global omnichannel media agency within the Stagwell network, today announced the appointment of Farhad Miah as Chief Client Officer in MENA. This newly created role represents Assembly's continued investment in the region and reinforces the agency's commitment to client excellence and business impact across the Middle East and North Africa.

Farhad Miah Appointed Chief Client Officer, Assembly MENA

Miah brings nearly two decades of experience in media and marketing to Assembly, including 15 years with Publicis Groupe, where he held leadership roles across the UAE, KSA, Turkey, Pakistan, and South Africa. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for building high-performing teams, delivering measurable impact, and leading cross-market transformation for clients across sectors including technology, finance, telecom, tourism, and entertainment.

"Farhad's appointment marks a significant milestone for Assembly in MENA," said Faisal Dean, CEO of Assembly MENA. "His extensive regional expertise and proven track record of driving client success will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver innovative solutions to our clients across the region."

In his new role, Miah will play a critical role in advancing Assembly's presence across MENA. Reporting to Faisal Dean and working closely with Global Chief Client Officer Andrea Timmerman, he will help shape a regional strategy that reflects global priorities while honoring local market dynamics. In addition, Miah will lead the region's Client Experience Leadership team, working cross-functionally to deliver measurable value while strengthening partnerships, boosting brand performance, and embedding a client-first mindset across every aspect of the business.

"We're thrilled to have Farhad join our global client leadership team," said Timmerman. "His deep understanding of the MENA market dynamics, combined with his proven ability to drive transformation across diverse sectors, will be invaluable as we elevate our regional client partnerships and accelerate growth in this important market."

Miah's appointment reflects Assembly's ambition to deepen its regional footprint with leadership that understands both global scale and local nuance. His track record across complex, multicultural markets makes him uniquely equipped to help brands navigate change, seize growth opportunities, and lead in a rapidly shifting MENA landscape.

"I'm excited to join Assembly at such a pivotal moment for both the agency and the MENA region," said Miah. "This market holds immense opportunity for brands ready to embrace innovation and the sophisticated products and services being developed by Assembly. I'm excited to shape a regional offering that not only drives intentional growth but is deeply attuned to our clients' industries and built to meet the demands of tomorrow."

Miah's appointment is effective immediately.

Assembly is a global omnichannel agency built for brands that want a more modern approach to building brands that perform. Backed by the Stagwell network, we are a literal assembly of data, talent, and technology built to unlock smarter, faster, and better-performing outcomes from the bottom up, not the top down. Curious, collaborative, and driven by change, we are an agency of builders who believe the better the experience, the better the brand performance. We don't see brand and performance as an either/or. For us, it's always both. The +\ symbol in our logo, known as the ORAD, represents this mindset. It's a mark of how we think, how we build, and how we deliver results across the full funnel. Assembly's foundation is built on three core elements: our purpose-built STAGE Experience Engine, the strategic product it powers – Brand Performance Planning (BPP) – and an organizational design built for speed, depth, and the demands of modern marketing. Together, they enable us to build better brand experiences that reimagine how brands connect, engage, and grow across data, tech, media, creative, and commerce. With over 3,000 experts in 44 offices worldwide, Assembly delivers full-funnel solutions that help the world's most ambitious brands perform. Learn more at assemblyglobal.com .

