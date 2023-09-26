Assembly MENA, a Stagwell (STGW) Agency, Wins Coveted Virgin Mobile UAE Media Account

DUBAI, UAE and NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global omnichannel media agency Assembly announced that, following a competitive pitch, Assembly MENA has been awarded the prestigious Virgin Mobile UAE media account, reinforcing its position as a leader in the market.

Virgin Mobile sought an agency able to deliver omnichannel solutions with market-leading data and technology capabilities. Assembly MENA's duties include managing Virgin Mobile's digital activation journey, encompassing paid & organic media channels, building a bespoke affiliate network, data & analytics, enhancing user experiences, implementing performance creative and consulting on CRM.

"We are excited and proud to have won the Virgin Mobile account," said Faisal Dean, CEO of Assembly MENA. "This partnership showcases our commitment to collaborating with our clients as business partners, providing market-leading activations touching all stages of the customer journey. With our strengths in Data, Talent & Tech, we are confident in delivering exceptional value to find the change that fuels growth for Virgin Mobile."

"Assembly MENA has demonstrated their ability to effectively navigate the complexities of the advertising landscape. We are excited about this partnership, and we are looking forward to working together with them in elevating our brand, engaging with our customers in innovative and impactful ways and unlocking new avenues of success." said Rob Beswick, Managing Director at Virgin Mobile UAE

Assembly MENA's partnership with Virgin Mobile UAE marks another milestone for the agency, as it continues to expand its portfolio of industry-leading clients across the world. With a focus on delivering innovative and results-driven campaigns, Assembly MENA remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving advertising landscape.

About Assembly MENA: A leading global omnichannel media agency with 26 offices Globally, Assembly MENA is a fast-growing regional hub with over 230 locally based experts. Leveraging a deep understanding of the market to drive growth for the best brands in the region. Assembly MENA represents over 20 nationalities, including more than 100 Arabic speakers, making a culturally diverse team capable of delivering tailored solutions that resonate with the local audience. With offices in Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh, Assembly is strategically positioned to serve its clients across a wide range of industries, including; retail, automotive, crypto, real estate, tech and finance sectors. With a proven record of combining data-driven insights, exceptional talent, and innovative technology to deliver integrated, global media capabilities that generate performance and drive significant business growth. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

About Virgin Mobile in the United Arab Emirates: Virgin Mobile believes in making mobile better across the industry with the best customer experience, innovative products and creating a great place to work. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company has launched Virgin Mobile as the first fully digitalized mobile service in the UAE, providing an experience that has never been seen before in the region.

Virgin Mobile is the second mobile brand to operate under the EITC umbrella, adhering to the rights and obligations of EITC's telecommunication license while bringing a distinctly different offering and brand promise to the market.

