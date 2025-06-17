Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) PRophet Expands Global Partnership with Hootsuite to Power the Future of Social and Media Intelligence through AI

Hootsuite deepens integration with PRophet to centralize social media listening, enrich journalist data, and become a preferred partner of PRophet's media intelligence solutions

CANNES, France, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRophet, a comms tech suite of essential, award-winning AI-powered software and services for modern communicators, announced today at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, an expanded global partnership with Hootsuite, a global leader in social and media listening and analytics. After working with Talkwalker (now owned by Hootsuite) for the last 10 years under the brand UNICEPTA (now owned by PRophet), the two companies are strengthening their partnership with a global go-to-market agreement to jointly promote and deliver each other's solutions and services to current and prospective clients. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both PRophet and Hootsuite as they join forces to deliver a comprehensive global solution that bridges social and traditional media intelligence.

Through the partnership, PRophet will continue to integrate Hootsuite's advanced social listening capabilities directly into its MIND media intelligence platform via an API. This will create a seamless experience for clients who require end-to-end intelligence across earned and social platforms, while also enhancing journalist and outlet profiles with enriched social data, such as verified handles and audience insights.

"This isn't just a tech integration, it's a strategic move to bolster and co-promote what's arguably already the most comprehensive, AI-driven predictive media intelligence solution on the market," said Aaron Kwittken, Global CEO and Founder of PRophet. "By combining the power of PRophet's AI-driven technology with Hootsuite's unrivaled social listening capabilities, we're unlocking a new era of insight-and-data-driven storytelling for communicators around the world."

As PRophet sits under Stagwell's Marketing Cloud, this exclusive agreement extends to all Stagwell agencies, which will now access Hootsuite's social listening and social performance services solely through PRophet. The collaboration is designed to simplify procurement, standardize technology across the Stagwell network, and eliminate the need for additional external service providers.

"This integration marks a new and meaningful chapter in our partnership," said Irina Novoselsky, CEO of Hootsuite. "This sets the stage for our continued expansion, bringing together PRophet's cutting-edge technology and Hootsuite's global expertise to serve even more brands and agencies globally. Together, we're helping clients unlock deeper insights and move from data to action faster than ever before."

Already, several hundreds of clients across industries from consumer goods to healthcare, financial services, and tech have benefited from the joint offering. The expanded partnership now includes mutual support, with Hootsuite advocating for PRophet as its preferred earned media solution, and PRophet introducing Hootsuite to its growing base of customers with social media performance needs.

For more information, please visit www.prprophet.ai.

About PRophet

PRophet is a suite of AI-powered SaaS software and services designed to empower and support the next generation of human-led, AI-fed "communications engineers" working in the PR, social and influencer marketing community.

PRophet Media Intelligence (F/K/A UNICEPTA) is the largest provider of global media, market intelligence and social listening tools, delivering unmatched insights and analysis to communicators worldwide.

PRophet Earn harnesses predictive, cognitive and generative AI to help users discover, target and engage with high-authority journalists and leading influencers. This media relations solution creates and tests "mediable" PR content to predict journalist interest and sentiment.

PRophet Influence, powered by influencermarketing.ai, combines influencer discovery, analytics, brand safety and tracking technologies to inform and manage influencer campaigns with precision and performance in mind.

PRophet was awarded PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE in 2023-2025, a 2024 Webby Award, and was included in PR News' 2024 Tech Hotlist. PRophet is headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington DC, London, Cologne, Berlin, Zurich, São Paulo and Shanghai and is part of The Marketing Cloud (TMC), a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Visit www.prprophet.ai to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Alyssa Bourne-Peters

PRophet, US

Alyssa.bourne-peters@prprophet.ai

+1 917 592 9795

Sarah Schulze

PRophet, EMEA

Sarah.Schulze@prprophet.ai

+49 16090815945

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712278/PRophet_Hootsuite_Logo.jpg