Allison Worldwide Expands Global Leadership with New Europe CEO

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Worldwide, part of Stagwell (STGW), has announced the appointment of Jeremy Lucas as CEO, Europe.

Based in London, Lucas will integrate and grow the agency's presence across the region, including C-suite-level support to clients and expanding the agency's offerings in reputation, stakeholder engagement, crisis, influencer, analytics and marketing. He reports to Allison Global CEO Jonathan Heit.

With more than 20 years of experience, Lucas most recently served as the UK CEO at Hotwire. He previously held senior leadership positions at Edelman, Ogilvy and Teneo, where he provided counsel to such clients as Meta, FedEx, McDonalds, Coca-Cola and Disney.

"Jeremy is a proven leader who is passionate about turbocharging our presence throughout Europe." said Ray Day, Allison Worldwide executive chair and Stagwell vice chair. "His addition to our senior leadership team is another example of our dedication to every client's success with a world-class team delivering world-class results."

Earlier in his career, Lucas worked as a journalist and producer for Sky News and the BBC before moving to consultancy. For the past seven years, he has been included in PRWeek's PowerBook.

"Allison embodies the creativity and ambition that clients require from their agencies during times of transformation," said Jeremy. "I'm hugely excited by the opportunity to create a more connected and dynamic European region, within a business that has an enviable client portfolio, formidable consultative talent and a strong culture. Sat within the broader Stagwell portfolio, Allison is uniquely placed to build communications solutions at a time of complex and fragmenting reputational environments. I look forward to collaborating with teams across the agency to shape the future."

About Allison Worldwide

Allison Worldwide is a digital-first, data-led, and future-focused communications agency helping clients see around corners and be ahead of what's next. Not too big and not too small, Allison provides end-to-end global communications, PR, influencer, analytics and marketing support to clients from the Fortune500 to start-ups. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world.

