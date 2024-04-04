Dalvi previously held the role of Strategy Partner, Europe, at Stagwell's (STGW) Assembly

LONDON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media agency, Assembly, announced today the promotion of Kashif Dalvi from Strategy Partner to Head of Strategy in Europe, effective immediately. In this newly elevated role, Dalvi will drive the development of best-in-class strategies and insights, supporting the agency's goals of redefining brand performance and client experiences throughout the region. Dalvi will report to James Appleby, Managing Director, Europe.

Assembly Europe Elevates Kashif Dalvi as New Head of Strategy.

Having joined Assembly Europe as Strategic Partner in July 2021, Dalvi has played a pivotal role in delivering exceptional media and performance strategies. With a keen understanding of creative, data, and technology, Dalvi has been instrumental in expanding Assembly's presence in the luxury and fashion sectors, where he has worked closely with renowned clients such as Moncler, Patagonia, Converse, and more.

Prior to Assembly, Dalvi amassed extensive experience in client leadership and strategy at Total Media, 360i, and Intelligent Reach, working with prominent brands like Nike, Lidl, Carnival, ITV, and many others.

"Strategy lies at the heart of Assembly's solutions to brands' challenges. I am thrilled to bring a new era of strategy to the table as we continue to evolve our brand performance offerings, leveraging our proprietary data technologies. Grounded in effectiveness and marketing fundamentals, we are well-positioned to level up brand performance in the long run," said Dalvi.

"Our people are the foundation of our success. I am delighted to witness Kash's remarkable progression into a leadership role as we grow our business propositions with an amazing team, and we are set to make even greater strides in the region," said James Appleby.

Dalvi's commitment to the industry extends beyond his role at Assembly. Keen to nurture talent by unlocking the potential of young professionals, Dalvi has provided media and pitching training as a mentor in the NABS Fast Forward programme, Media For All (MEFA), and Brixton Finishing School. He is also actively involved in various projects with local schools.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY EUROPE

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency, operating in 26 offices worldwide. Our Europe headquarters in London serves as a dynamic regional hub, with presence in Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Warsaw, Barcelona, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Tel Aviv. With a team of over 400 experts specialising in omnichannel strategies, digital brand and performance, e-commerce, data science, and sustainability, we are committed to finding the change that fuels growth for the world's top brands. As a trusted strategic partner, our collaborations have predominantly centered around renowned brands in the spheres of luxury, fashion, beauty, retail, and technology. Assembly is honoured to be named one of the few recipients of the prestigious Google Premier Partner of the Year 2023. Our work is powered by our proprietary in-house technology solution, STAGE, and supported by our global talent base of over 1,900 professionals. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

