ASSEMBLY EUROPE APPOINTS GILES GRAHAM AS NEW MANAGING PARTNER

Graham will lead key accounts, Lenovo and Motorola, at Stagwell's (STGW) Assembly

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media agency, Assembly, announced today the appointment of Giles Graham as Managing Partner in Europe, effective immediately. Graham will be the driving force behind the strategic growth and innovation for the company's flagship clients, Lenovo and Motorola, across the region – reporting to Matt Adams, CEO, Europe. This appointment reinforces the company's commitment to technology development for enhanced marketing effectiveness and innovative data utilisation, ultimately driving commercial success.

Graham joins from GroupM, where he held the role of Global Vice President of Digital Transformation and Integration for Media, Tech and Data Solutions. With his extensive expertise in client leadership, Graham developed new commercial operating models for major global clients in dynamic digital landscapes. Additionally, he served as a global strategic development consultant for Purple Goat, GroupM's inclusive DE&I marketing agency, where he played a pivotal role in WPP client segmentation, prioritisation and contributed to the disability-focused narrative and approach.

Before his roles at WPP, he led digital leadership as GroupM's Automotive Practice Lead, with specific focus on transforming PSA, Ford, and Volvo's media and commercial operating effectiveness. Graham has worked closely with renowned brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, and most recently Audible, Colgate, and Ford.

"Joining Assembly at this significant moment of its growth is undoubtedly thrilling. In the ever-evolving digital media landscape, the definition of business success is undergoing a remarkable transformation. I am excited to be part of the team that empowers our clients to revitalise their marketing strategies by unleashing the full potential of technology, data and media," said Graham.

"Assembly's modern, integrated growth solutions always place client experience and leadership at the forefront. We are specifically built to find change and fuel growth for our client. Giles is an incredible addition to the team, we are set to further elevate our digital capabilities for client success," said Matt Adams.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY EUROPE

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency, operating in 26 offices worldwide. Our Europe headquarters in London serves as a dynamic regional hub, with presence in Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Warsaw, Barcelona, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. With a team of over 400 experts specialising in omnichannel strategies, digital brand and performance, e-commerce, data science, and sustainability, we are committed to finding the change that fuels growth for the world's top brands. As a trusted strategic partner, our collaborations have predominantly centered around renowned brands in the spheres of luxury, fashion, beauty, retail, and technology. Assembly is honoured to be named one of the few recipients of the prestigious Google Premier Partner of the Year 2023. Our work is powered by our proprietary in-house technology solution, STAGE, and supported by our global talent base of over 1,900 professionals. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

