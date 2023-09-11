ASSEMBLY, A STAGWELL (STGW) AGENCY, WELCOMES THREE NEW MANAGING PARTNERS IN EUROPE

The award-winning leaders will play an instrumental role in the continued revitalisation of the agency

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly announced today the addition of James Appleby, Alex Boniface, and Bridget Hopkins – three new Managing Partners in Europe who will play pivotal roles in shaping the agency's future, fostering innovation, enhancing operations, and driving sustainable growth. Each leader comes with extensive experience across specialisms, and their combined vision and leadership will allow Assembly to continue delivering brand performance for clients and further expand the agency's presence in the European region. Appleby, Boniface, and Hopkins are based in London and will report to Matt Adams, Assembly Europe CEO.

Appleby comes to Assembly with over 20 years of experience in the media sector. In his last role, he was Head of Client Success at Tailify, an influencer marketing company. Before that, Appleby spent nearly five years as Managing Partner at PHD UK, leading all aspects of media planning and buying for clients like Sainsbury's, Nectar, Comparethemarket.com, Oatly, McVitie's, Peroni, and the UK Government. While at PHD, he also served as Sustainability lead and was responsible for shaping and driving the agency's proposition that aided clients in reducing their carbon impact and maximising ESG. In his prior role, he held the position of Client Partner at Wavemaker. Outside of his agency work, Appleby is chair of Nabs, a UK charity that supports the mental health of those in advertising, and 'FastForward,' a course that equips those new to the media and advertising industry with vital collaboration skills, pitch experience and awareness of mental health. Having successfully led innovative campaigns that have redefined media agency standards, Appleby's creative approach to media and knack for identifying meaningful trends will accelerate Assembly's forward momentum.

Before joining Assembly, Boniface served as European Head of Digital at Rufus, an Amazon-focused agency within IPG Initiative. In this role, he oversaw the development and implementation of digital products for Amazon's various business divisions, including Retail, Prime Video and Amazon Web Services. Boniface was responsible for ensuring the quality and consistency of the agency's digital output in Europe, leading a diverse team covering specialties such as Strategy, Planning, Transformation, and Activation. With a unique career history spanning activation, planning and client leadership, Boniface has excelled in building multi-disciplinary teams, deploying successful media strategies and displaying a unique understanding of consumer behaviour, all of which will greatly benefit Assembly's clients in achieving their goals.

Before joining Assembly, Hopkins established her media career in Australia, working at Mitchell & Partners, an agency later acquired by Dentsu. In 2010, she joined MEC/Wavemaker Worldwide in London and during her 13 year tenure proved to be a dynamic and adaptable Global Client Lead across a diverse portfolio of brands, including Vodafone, Huawei, Lombard Odier, BlackRock, and Xerox. Hopkins has vast international media knowledge, including hands-on experience of activation across all channels. Naturally inclusive and culturally aware, she understands the importance of building authentic relationships and effective collaboration to drive better outcomes. At Wavemaker she served as the UK LGBTQ+ ERG Co-Lead and sat on the WPP Unite committee. Her active involvement in these communities and the broader agency DE&I agenda had meaningful impact. Hopkins' commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering a progressive culture aligns perfectly with Assembly's agency values.

Abbleby, Boniface, and Hopkins will collaborate closely with Assembly Europe CEO Matt Adams and the agency's leadership team to set strategic priorities, drive innovation, and ensure Assembly remains at the forefront of the media industry. These new appointments, including the agency's new Chief Activation Officer Greg Shickle, signal a new era of growth and transformation for Assembly.

Assembly Europe CEO Matt Adams adds, "We are thrilled to welcome James, Alex, and Bridget into the Assembly family. Their diverse skill sets and industry knowledge will be instrumental in our effort to continuously provide top-notch media solutions for our clients. They will undoubtedly enhance our agency's capabilities and reinforce our commitment to delivering excellence."

Appleby, Boniface, and Hopkins' appointments are effective September 2023.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is the modern global omnichannel media agency, bringing data, talent, and technology together to find the change that fuels growth for the best brands on the planet. Our approach connects big, bold brand stories with integrated, global media capabilities that deliver performance and drive large-scale business growth. Our work is powered by our proprietary, in-house technology solution, STAGE, and led by our global talent base of over 1,600 people around the world. We're purpose-driven at our core and pioneers in social and environmental impact in the agency world. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

