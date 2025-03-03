AskGamblers Surpasses 700,000 Registered Members

BELGRADE, Serbia, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGamblers has officially surpassed 700,000 registered members, marking a significant milestone in the website's growth. The achievement reflects the trust players place in AskGamblers to supply them with reliable online gambling information.

AskGamblers hits a new milestone by surpassing 700,000 registered members on the website. Since 2006, AskGamblers has been dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information on online casinos, sportsbooks, bonuses, and more, with the motto Get the Truth. Then Play.

This commitment is exemplified through services like the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service, which has resolved over 30,000 complaints and returned more than $69,612,507 to players. The users can also spend time on the Forum to find exclusive deals, participate in contests or simply immerse themselves in the community.

The website has grown, but not only in numbers. In 2024, AskGamblers introduced a comprehensive sports betting section where users can access sportsbook reviews, live scores, odds calculators, and find exclusive deals.

Additionally, AskGamblers hosts the annual AskGamblers Awards, a prestigious event where players can nominate and vote for their favourites in four categories: Best Casino, Best New Casino, Best New Slot and Best Sportsbook, but six additional industry awards are handed out during the gala ceremony.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said: "Reaching the milestone of 700,000 registered players is remarkable. It's great to see new players coming in daily, but the fact that they remain active is what's truly special!"

Thank you to all 700,000 members for your trust and support. AskGamblers remains committed to being your trusted source for everything related to online gambling and sports betting for years to come.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: "Get the truth. Then play."

For more information about AskGamblers, please contact dijana.radunovic@g2m.com.

