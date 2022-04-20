Asda Selects Workday to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Workday Will Help Global Retail Leader Enhance its Employee Experience for More Than 140,000 Colleagues

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that Asda , one of the largest supermarket chains in the UK, selected Workday to support its global workforce and deliver an enhanced employee experience with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , Workday Absence Management , Workday Benefits , Workday Compensation , Workday Learning , Workday Prism Analytics and Workday Recruiting . The selection was made during Workday's fiscal 2022.

With more than 140,000 dedicated colleagues, Asda serves more than 18 million customers who shop in its stores every week across the UK. In February 2021, Asda was brought back into British ownership by Mohsin and Zuber Issa and TDR Capital, a leading private equity investor, with a view to implement and accelerate Asda's growth strategy.

Transformation to Meet the Future of Retail

Retailers have faced significant changes over the last few years, including shifting consumer demands, talent shortages, and increased pressure to provide consistent customer and employee experiences. As a result, retailers need technology solutions that can help them adapt to a rapidly changing environment, while providing them with the insights needed to prioritize the employee experience, attract and retain talent, and remain competitive.

Asda, which is undergoing a digital transformation, selected Workday to gain a unified view of its workforce and to deliver personalized and engaging employee experiences that will help the organization keep pace with evolving talent needs.

With Workday, Asda will also be able to:

Leverage a single system for its employees to track and manage their time off, while providing managers with a comprehensive view into workers' absence plans.

Provide employees with opportunities to grow and develop their skills by delivering personalized, relevant, and recommended learning and training content.

Bring together its people data with third-party data such as point of sale (POS) and surveys to gain access into insights that will help to improve organizational performance.

Comments on the News

"Global organizations are embracing the opportunity to rethink their workplaces and invest in their workforces to drive future success," said Carolyn Horne, president, EMEA, Workday. "As a Workday customer, Asda joins some of the world's largest retailers, all of which are leveraging our platform to more quickly meet changing consumer demands and deliver engaging experiences for their employees. We look forward to partnering with Asda to help them ensure business and organizational agility, while providing them the tools and insights they need to better plan and adapt for the future."

"We want to inspire and enable our colleagues," said Hayley Tatum, chief people officer, Asda. "Workday will provide employees with the tools to learn and develop new skills relevant to their roles, while helping us to sharpen team and business performance. Workday's agile technology architecture means that we'll be able to take on tomorrow's challenges, helping to ensure that our colleagues have the support they need."

For more information:

Read why global retail organizations are leveraging Workday to drive transformation through operational insights here .

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries — from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2022 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724389/Workday_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Workday Inc.